Enjoy living abroad: tips for being an expat

Before you move abroad Photo: Estée Janssens / Unsplash Visit any place you’re considering before you move there – several times, if possible. Spend time exploring the area and getting to know the town. Just because you had a glorious weekend somewhere doesn’t mean it will be the same living abroad. If you have a partner, agree in advance that either of you can veto a suggested destination. Dragging along a reluctant partner is no way to start out a new life overseas. Consider your reasons for going. Is this the grand adventure you’ve always dreamed about? Are you moving for practical reasons, such as a job, lower cost of living, or a healthier culture? What are your expectations? What resources are you willing to commit to making the move a success? Have a complete physical. You don’t want any health surprises when you’ve just arrived in a new country. Bring a good supply of your medications. Find out if it’s possible to get refills sent by mail. Give yourself time to settle, then check whether your meds are available over the counter; if not, schedule a visit to a local physician for a new prescription. Arrange for someone to receive your mail, scan your mail, and e-mail the scans to you. In some cases, you may want to have the originals mailed to you as well. Some companies provide this service, or you may want to ask a trusted friend or family member. Lay out all your clothes and all your money, then take half the clothes and twice the money. You can re-stock your wardrobe, but only a good financial plan for a move can help you out in an unforeseen emergency. Make sure you put your money into on a new bank account that’s easy to use.

Learning the language Photo: Element5 Digital / Unsplash Take private classes if you can afford them. Your learning rate will skyrocket. A private teacher can work with subjects that interest you (e.g., local culture, hobbies, food). It’s also good to focus on the topics that you’ll need, such as vocabulary related to your job, the kids’ school, or that persistent plumbing issue in the downstairs bath. Pay special attention to your child’s learning progress, too; their language learning will outpace yours, but trying to keep up will help stave off feelings of culture shock. Give it time. If you’re over 30, you’ll likely need months for the basics, years to become fluent, and a lifetime to work on your accent. Start with simple words and phrases that could come in handy in social situations. Keep your progress steady and gradual; the more you know of the language, the more enjoyable and comfortable your life will become.

Dealing with culture shock Photo: Ben Ostrower / Unsplash Try to see differences as just differences. They’re not a commentary on you, your decision for living abroad, the country in which you find yourself, or your ability to adapt. Don’t succumb to accepting cultural stereotypes as actual fact. You’ll always stand out as a foreigner. This is especially the case in societies where people mostly socialize with their neighbors. You can never truly join that inner circle, but you can make a place for yourself in the community that’s uniquely your own. Don’t assume that following your traditions prevents you from adapting, either; on the contrary, celebrating the Lunar New Year or Ramadan while living abroad helps bridge the cultural gap. You may encounter locals too uncomfortable with anything unfamiliar to befriend anyone new, but you’ll meet others who go out of their way to help. Don’t ignore feeling alienated or homesick. Accept homesickness as natural and apply home remedies; include a hot water bottle, chocolate, some wine, and a lighthearted movie. If symptoms persist, declare a few attitude adjustment days, during which you walk in the park, read cheerful books, and meet up with friends at the bar. This usually goes a long way toward restoring emotional equilibrium. If you can’t shake the blues, consider therapy or determine whether it’s time to make some changes. Read the anthropological classic Return to Laughter by Eleanor Smith Bowen, a novel based on her field experience. Immersing herself in a remote West African village, she starts out romanticizing her neighbors as living more natural and strife-free lives. When she discovers their faults (such as witch trials), she becomes harshly critical of them. In the end, she accepts the ethical and moral ambiguity inherent in all communities and achieves enough perspective to return to laughter.

Making friends Photo: Priscilla du Preez / Unsplash When you’re living abroad, be open to all opportunities that lead to social interactions. If someone suggests going to an art exhibit or sporting event, give it careful consideration, even if you aren’t wild about impressionism or football. You need to get out there and meet people; say ‘yes’ whenever you can. Obviously, invitations to participate in crimes or undesirable sexual liaisons should be politely declined. Locals don’t want to hear constant comparisons to your country. Making unfavorable comparisons makes them feel that you’re not making an effort to acclimatize. Instead, try learning about local places of interest. Ask for recommendations about monuments and restaurants to visit. Accept local attitudes towards punctuality. In some countries, being an hour late for lunch is completely normal. Find out what the local customs are and plan your social life accordingly. For example, include a few punctual people among your lunch guests so you’ll have someone to talk to while you wait. Be open to new friends of all ages, especially among people who speak your language. When you’re living abroad in a community with a small expat population, you can’t limit your social life along generational lines. If someone shares your language or interests, cultivate the friendship. Consider joining a social club. Some possibilities include a choir, painting class, or bicycling group. Even if you’re not much of a joiner, this can be a great way to expand your circle of friends. Search for social clubs in your area or consult your country’s embassy. Don’t isolate yourself. Sometimes living abroad feels overwhelming. We all have days when we want to stay home and pull the covers over our heads. But the more you interact with your new world, the sooner it starts feeling like home.

Business culture is not universal Photo: Dylan Gillis / Unsplash Learn local business customs. Don’t assume that everyone has the same attitude toward, for instance, payment schedules. Spend time talking to others in your company and your field to find out what to expect. Be prepared for resentment. Any foreigner who is hired, especially for a desirable management position, is likely to inspire jealousy and hostility. Try not to take it personally.

Eat and drink like a local Photo: Jimmy Chang / Unsplash Eat local food. You don’t have to order the fried flies in Bangkok or the snake stew in Hanoi, but give the mainstream offerings a chance while living abroad. Try to let go of old habits that can’t be indulged. Don’t despise your local café for turning up their nose at a complicated coffee order; indulge as the locals do without judgment. If you’re out on the town, drink what the locals drink. You might just discover something new. Bartenders are usually happy to describe their offerings and identify what other people around you are ordering. This also gives you a chance to pick up useful vocabulary while living abroad. Besides, many people find talking in another language is easier after a few drinks. Adapt to local eating schedules. If you show up at a Spanish restaurant for lunch before 12:00 or for dinner before 21:00, you’ll be eating alone and wondering why everyone told you this place was so jolly. On the other hand, if you show up to a German or Dutch restaurant too late, you’ll also find yourself eating alone. Vegetarians have a difficult time abroad. It can be difficult to maintain a highly-regimented diet in the middle of moving abroad. If you can handle it, consider being more flexible; eating a primarily vegetarian diet with occasional flirtations with meat will ease any concerns at a restaurant where you’re having trouble communicating with a waiter. Throw a party. Even if you’re struggling with the nuances of entertaining in the local style, when you get people together in a room with food, some drinks, music, and a festive attitude, good things happen. The locals – or even just your neighbors – will appreciate the effort, even if you don’t do everything exactly the same way.

Changing transport Photo: Sorough Karimi / Unsplash You don’t need a car to survive. Walking is the most practical form of transportation in many places, especially small cities and towns. It’s a great way to get around, enjoy some exercise, and become acquainted with your new community – to say nothing of the cost savings over other forms of transportation. If you live in a larger city, invest in a public transportation pass and learn how to use the bus, tram, and metro. Bicycling is a great alternative, both for your health and for speed. An increasing number of cities all over the world have municipally-owned bicycles you can rent for a modest fee and leave in public lots; you’ll never have to worry about their security. It doesn’t mean they don’t get damaged or stolen; it just means that it’s not your problem.