Regulations and laws vary widely between all countries, so it’s important to do your research so you know the differences between your current country and the one you’re moving to. Contact the appropriate embassy or consulate for information relevant to expats relocating to your new country, including: Visas and permits

Vaccines for family members

Restrictions or taxes on shipped household items

Import taxes for high-value items

Vaccines and quarantines for pets

Insurance Make sure that you file all of your applications for any permits or visas you need well in advance. Pay attention to whether or not your important documents are about to expire in the near future.

Think about your finances If you’re moving abroad you’ll need to know how you’re going to support yourself, so one of the first things to think about is how the cost of living in your destination country compares to where you live now. This can seem daunting, but research these things will go a long way: Living costs: Check average food costs, rent rates, mortgage costs, and utility expenses. Note down your findings and compare them with what you pay now. This will give you an idea of how your outgoings will change.

Check out your healthcare provision Healthcare differs across the world, but it’s an essential part of keeping you and your family happy and healthy when moving to another country. Here are some things to think about when moving in relation to healthcare: Medication: If you or any family members take regular medication you might want to stock up as best you can before you move. You may not be able to access prescriptions when you first move to another country, so it’s always best to have enough medication to tide you over. Health insurance: When setting up your new life, it’s likely you’ll have to choose between relying on local healthcare or taking out private health insurance. Many expats choose private cover for extra peace of mind, so it’s a good idea to check your health insurance options before you arrive in your new home.

Sort out your living situation Having your own home will help make moving abroad that much easier, so here are some things to think about when it comes to your living situation: Selling: To finance your move abroad, you may need to sell your existing home. Make sure you list your property well ahead of time to give yourself more time to process the sale. Create a contingency plan in case your home sells more quickly than you expected, or if it fails to sell in time. If you can afford it, you may prefer to lease out your previous home for holiday or long-term lets. This will give you the security of having a place to return to in case you decide to move back.

Move your belongings It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading abroad for a semester or relocating the entire family to the other side of the world, you’ll still need to move your belongings. The process will largely depend on your personal situation. For example, if you’re moving within Europe, you may be able to transport everything on the train. However, for most expats, the idea of moving an entire family household across borders can be daunting. To help make the process easier, many expats choose to use a relocation company. These companies are well-versed in helping with all aspects of moving abroad, whether you need help every step of the way or simply want to ship your belongings overseas. If you’re looking for an easy way to get some peace of mind during your move abroad, a relocations service should be your first port of call. Global relocation companies include: Parcel ABC

ReloAdvisor

The Relocator

Sirelo Keep in mind that the process can take a while, so contact these services as early as possible. International shipping can also take weeks or even months, so don’t pack anyway anything you’ll need on arrival.

Prepare your documents Before you leave, make sure you have all your documents in good order to avoid any disappointments on arrival. Be sure to request official copies of important personal documents, allowing at least several weeks to receive them, just to be safe. Once these documents have arrived, make copies of them and keep a digital copy in a safe place. Moving abroad checklist: prepare your documents (Photo: Agus Dietrich / Unsplash) Documents you’ll need to add to your moving abroad checklist include: Passports

Birth and marriage certificate

Proof of citizenship

Vaccination, medical, and dental records

Driving license

Insurance policies

Academic records and diplomas

Employment records

Proof of residence and/or your new job

Living will and testament

Before you go Great! Now that you’re all set to legally enter your new host country, you’ll need to map out your moving abroad checklist. Keep these things in mind when finalizing your stay at your current household: Make travel reservations: This should go without saying, but it’s impossible to move abroad without booking tickets to actually get there. Consider that last-minute tickets for flights, trains, and ferry sailings can be expensive. Pick a departure that is affordable and, ideally, not arriving to your new home in the middle of the night.

If your pet is moving with you, ensure it receives proper vaccinations and identify a pet carrier. Look into whether or not your new host country requires a quarantine for incoming animals. If you’ve decided not to bring a pet, allow sufficient time to find it a loving new home. Get an International Driving Permit: Renew your driver’s license if it is set to expire soon. If you plan to drive immediately upon arrival, get an International Driving Permit before you go and take some extra copies of the form so you can renew it annually by mail. This allows you to drive before you’ve figured out how to secure a new driving license in your new host country. Remember to carry both your International Driving Permit and your national driver’s license with you at all times.

