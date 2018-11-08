How to file your UK taxes when you live abroad

UK tax overview The UK has a progressive tax system, meaning that you pay a higher rate the more you earn. This applies to all UK residents, non-residents living in the UK, and non-residents earning a UK income. UK residents pay UK income tax on their worldwide income. However, non-residents only pay tax on income earned in the UK. This system applies to all countries that make up the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). It includes income taxes, property taxes capital gains taxes, inheritance taxes, and Value Added Tax (VAT). The UK tax year starts on 6 April and finishes the following 5 April. Income tax of UK employees is normally collected through Pay As You Earn (PAYE) which is deducted before the salary is paid. Photo: Paul Maguire/Getty Images You usually have to pay tax owed on other forms of income, including self-employed income, no later than 31 January following the tax year for which it is due.

Organizing your income when leaving the UK Arranging your finances when moving abroad takes planning. It’s not just about opening a bank account or transferring money to your new place of residence. You need to think carefully about managing any income streams you have and how you will be taxed on them. Heathrow Airport (Photo: Carl Court/Saf/Getty Images) Part of this will depend on what the tax system is in the country you are relocating to, and whether they have any tax agreements in place with the UK. It is a good idea to have a chat with a financial advisor or at least do some research ahead of your move. If you are going to become a non-resident of the UK for tax purposes, you will need to make sure that you follow the regulations to secure non-resident status. You will then need to make arrangements for any UK income streams, for example, UK pensions or investment plans. Is it better for you to keep them in the UK or transfer them to your new place of residence? Can you easily do this?

Reducing your liabilities when filing UK taxes abroad There are many ways that you can look to lessen your UK tax liabilities when you move abroad. Beyond maintaining a non-resident status, you can: Ensure that you hold any immovable assets situated in the UK : For example, property, in joint names with your spouse/partner for tax mitigation

Transfer movable cash assets into an offshore bank account: These are accounts that are part of UK banks but with favorable tax arrangements, ensuring that any interest earned is not subject to tax while you remain overseas

Consolidate your UK pension entitlements : You can achieve this by transferring your UK occupational pension scheme or Personal Pension Plan to a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme

Look into the possibility of claiming an income tax refund on departing the UK : If you've been employed in the UK before leaving, you may not have received the full benefit of the personal tax allowance you're entitled to through your salary. If this is the case, you might be able to recover some of the tax already paid through PAYE.

Register under the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: This applies if you are letting out property in the UK. If you are approved under this scheme, you can receive rental income without any tax deductions. It's a good idea to sit down and have a discussion with a financial advisor or tax expert before moving. They can advise you on how to plan your finances and meet your UK tax obligations once you relocate abroad.

Paying UK taxes abroad The deadlines for paying any tax owed in the UK are: 31 January 2023 for any tax owed for the previous tax year

31 July 2023 for the advanced payment on your next tax bill, unless your tax bill is under £1,000 or you qualify for an exemption on making the advanced payment

31 October 2023 for paper tax returns for the 2022–2023 tax year You can pay your UK tax in a number of different ways. These include: Direct Debit

Bank transfer

Debit or credit card

Through your bank

By check through the post

Through your PAYE tax code if this is available You should ask for confirmation that HMRC has received this payment. If you are paying online, you should receive an automatic confirmation. Bear in mind that the HMRC needs to receive check payments sent through the post by the deadline, so make sure you mail them well in advance. You can read more information on paying your UK tax bill on the HMRC website.

Late tax returns in the UK You will be penalized if you submit your tax return or make a tax payment late in the UK. If your tax return is up to three months late, you will need to pay a fine of £100. This amount will rise if you exceed three months. HMRC can also apply a daily interest to fines that are more than three months late. If you have a reasonable excuse, you can appeal your tax penalty. For more information about penalty rates, visit the HMRC website.

Returning to the UK You need to take real care if, having spent time as a non-resident, you decide to return. The UK has an evolved system of taxation, including income tax of up to 45% (46% in Scotland), a wide-ranging capital gains tax (up to 28%), and inheritance tax on estates (up to 40%), as well as a not-insubstantial social security levy. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images Any exposure to the UK tax system as a resident requires careful planning in advance. This is particularly the case where substantial assets and shareholdings are concerned. You must also ensure that you disclose and document your return to the UK. Ensure that you properly plan your taxes and account for the potential swings in post-Brexit currency exchange rates. This lessens your liabilities once you return to the UK. If you are planning to return to the UK after a period abroad, it is a good idea to speak to a financial advisor to make sure that you fully understand the financial implications of making the move.

