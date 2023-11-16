Featured Tax Samaritan Tax Samaritan offers tax solutions and guidance for US expats across the world. Whether concerned about filing taxes or an IRS Audit, Tax Samaritan provides support to help US expats save on their taxes and keep IRS and state tax authorities happy. Find out more with your free downloadable guide. Visit website

Featured Cash App Taxes Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you’re looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier. Visit website

Featured MyExpat­Taxes MyExpatTaxes is a tax service for US expats. They provide trusted software and professional help for filing your taxes, no matter how complicated. Whether you’re a business owner, working abroad, a digital nomad, or retired, they’ll help you with your tax queries. File easily with MyExpatTaxes. Visit website