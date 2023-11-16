Country Flag

Need help with your taxes and accounts in your new home? Take the stress out of your move with our directory of expat-friendly accountants and tax advisors wherever you are in the world:

Tax Samaritan

Tax Samaritan offers tax solutions and guidance for US expats across the world. Whether concerned about filing taxes or an IRS Audit, Tax Samaritan provides support to help US expats save on their taxes and keep IRS and state tax authorities happy. Find out more with your free downloadable guide.
Cash App Taxes

Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you’re looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier.
MyExpat­Taxes

MyExpatTaxes is a tax service for US expats. They provide trusted software and professional help for filing your taxes, no matter how complicated. Whether you’re a business owner, working abroad, a digital nomad, or retired, they’ll help you with your tax queries. File easily with MyExpatTaxes.
Other listings of Accountants and Tax Preparation

Taxes for Expats

Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.

AIT Services

AIT Services is an international tax consulting firm based in Switzerland. Their expat-tailored service provides help and guidance for US citizens living abroad filing their income tax returns. So, take the hassle out of your tax returns with the professionals at AIT Services.

Bright!Tax

Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.

Experts for Expats

Experts for Expats is an information platform for expats. The service helps users find the right expat-friendly expert for them, from French mortgage brokers to Brazilian tax advisors. Visit Experts for Expats and find the help you need today.

