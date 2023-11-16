Country Flag

TV and Internet Providers

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in your new home:

hayu

hayu is a US on-demand subscription service that specializes in reality TV shows. The internationally-accessible platform lets you watch the latest episodes right after they air in the US. hayu also has a large catalog of the biggest reality shows to choose from.
DAZN

DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there’s a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription.
Other listings of TV and Internet Providers

View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

