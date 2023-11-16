Want to enroll on a higher education course in your new home? Give yourself the best chance of success with our directory of expat-friendly universities:
Acme Overseas is an immigration consultancy based in India and Canada. Their expert team specializes in helping Indian students and professionals achieve their educational goals in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Get advice, help with student visa and more, with Acme Overseas.
SICAS is an online admissions service for Chinese universities. Operating across the world, the platform provides a simple, efficient system for international students to apply for the best universities in China. If you’re planning to study in China, get there with SICAS.
Lumos Education is an educational consultant operating in the United Kingdom. Their team of experts can help with a range of education needs, from mentoring and tutoring to university applications. Contact the team at Lumos Education and find out what’s next for your child(ren).
RNG International Educational Consultants is an education consultancy specializing in college admissions. Their family-run team can help with every step of the application process, for both US and international students. Make the application process easier with the experts at RNG.
