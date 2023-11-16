Need a tutor in your new home? Give your kids the extra tuition they need by checking out our listing of expat-friendly tutors who are ready to help your child progress:
Lumos Education is an educational consultant operating in the United Kingdom. Their team of experts can help with a range of education needs, from mentoring and tutoring to university applications. Contact the team at Lumos Education and find out what’s next for your child(ren).
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets