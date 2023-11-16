Country Flag

Hobbies

Are you moving abroad? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Hobbies

Boatbookings

Boatbookings is an online booking platform for yachts, catamarans, and other boats. Operating in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas, the service allows you to book crewed and bareboat yachts. Tailor your vacation on the high seas to your needs with Boatbookings.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing