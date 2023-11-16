Struggling to find the right expat-friendly boarding school for your children? Our directory listings of international boarding schools can help:
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
Boarding Schools & Colleges is an admissions service that helps parents find the right UK boarding school for their child. The team of expert consultants helps parents find, compare, and apply for UK boarding schools. If you’re looking at boarding schools, contact Boarding Schools & Colleges.
Le Rosey is an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1880, the school has been providing a rich, varied education for students aged 8–18 leading to the IB Diploma or French Baccalaureate. As well as the chateau campus, Le Rosey also has a winter campus near Gstaad.
