Looking for summer activities in your new home for your children? Check out our directory listings for expat-friendly summer camps and sign your kids up for camp:

International Summer Schools

International Summer Schools (ISSOS) is an educational summer camp provider based in the UK. ISSOS run programs for 13–18 years at Cambridge, St Andrews, and Yale (US). Programs combine academic and elective programs taught by professionals in a safe, encouraging space.

Firetech Camp

Firetech Camp is a provider of children’s technology courses in the UK. The courses, for children aged 8–17, are run by inspiring techies from the UK’s best universities, tasked with empowering young minds through challenge-based learning. See how Firetech could boost your child’s learning.

