Looking for insurance providers in your new home? Whether you need motor, home, or contents policies, find the right cover for you with our directory of expat-friendly insurers:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Tripinsurance.com is an online travel insurance comparison website for US residents. Compare features from a range of providers, ensuring you get the best deal for you wherever you’re heading. Visit Tripinsurance.com and give yourself peace of mind for your next adventure.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Seven Corners is a US-based travel insurance provider. Whether you’re traveling to, within, or from the United States, Seven Corners has the right premiums for you and your family. Sign up today and find out how you can protect yourself on your next adventure.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets