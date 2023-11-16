Country Flag

Cruises and Ferries

Ready to take to the waves? Make your journey easier with these expat-friendly ferry and cruise services in your new home:

Other listings of Cruises and Ferries

DFDS Seaways 

Award-winning ferry operator DFDS Seaways offers offers multiple ferry routes from popular European ports in Europe to the UK, as well as routes in Scandinavia and across the Baltic Sea.

Stena Line

Stena Line is a ferry company operating in Northern Europe. They run a schedule of ferry services connecting Hoek van Holland in the Netherlands to Harwich in the UK. So, make your move to your new home on the waves with Stena Line.

Direct Ferries

Direct Ferries is a well established ferry operator that handles over 1.2 million ferry crossings per year. Their fleet includes 3047 routes and 744 ports worldwide.

DFDS

DFDS is a ferry operator running services across Northern Europe. They run passenger and freight ferry services as well as mini-cruises for millions of travelers every year. So, if you’re taking to the seas to move to your new home, DFDS can get you there.

