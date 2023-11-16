Moving abroad with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in your new home to make the move as seamless as possible:
Boarding Schools & Colleges is an admissions service that helps parents find the right UK boarding school for their child. The team of expert consultants helps parents find, compare, and apply for UK boarding schools. If you’re looking at boarding schools, contact Boarding Schools & Colleges.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
Le Rosey is an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1880, the school has been providing a rich, varied education for students aged 8–18 leading to the IB Diploma or French Baccalaureate. As well as the chateau campus, Le Rosey also has a winter campus near Gstaad.
