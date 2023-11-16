Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in your new home:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Bupa Global is one of the world’s leading health insurance companies. They operate one of the largest networks with almost 1.6 million medical providers globally. As their customer, you can also benefit from the same level of cover at home or away, with access to leading specialists without the need for a referral, and access to multilingual assistance 24/7.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
PassportCard is an international health insurance provider. As Allianz Partners, they offer innovative health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses. Access their 24/7 helpline and get peace of mind wherever you’re moving in the world with PassportCard.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets