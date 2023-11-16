Planning on having a baby in your new home? Find the right maternity care for you with our listing of expat-friendly services and professionals:
Expat Essentials is a baby food and accessories website delivering internationally. Based in the UK, the site stocks a number of baby food products, including formula, rusks, and much more. Expat Essentials also stock baby clothing and other goods for new parents.
The Virtual Midwife is an online resource for all your birthing needs. Based in Cape Town, virtual midwife Karen Wilmot provides in-person home birth and traveling midwife, as well as services online for expat expectant mothers around the world. See how the Virtual Midwife could help you.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provide a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
