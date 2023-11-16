Country Flag

Life Coaches

Want to develop new professional and personal goals in your new home? Here’s our directory of expat-friendly life coaches that can help you achieve those goals:

Featured

Andrea Hunt – Transformational Life Coach and EFT Practitioner

Andrea Hunt is a certified transformational life coach and EFT practitioner based in Munich. She offers support for the challenges of expat life, promoting personal growth and self-awareness as a way to re-establish yourself and your goals. Let Andrea empower you for a more fulfilling life abroad.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Life Coaches

Alison Collis Transcultural Coaching

Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.

Visit website

Expatability

Expatability is an online-based life mentor and consultant specializing in the expat journey. Run by Carole Hallett Mobbs, the service provides authentic and practical insights into the expat experience, helping you decide what’s best for your situation. Carole also hosts a podcast.

Visit website

Dr. Sarah Whyte

Sarah Whyte is a qualified speaker, facilitator, and ICF coach based in Singapore. She specializes in emotional intelligence, working with families, schools, and businesses across South East Asia. If you’re looking to develop your emotional wellbeing, talk to Sarah Whyte.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing