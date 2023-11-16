Want to develop new professional and personal goals in your new home? Here’s our directory of expat-friendly life coaches that can help you achieve those goals:
Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.
Expatability is an online-based life mentor and consultant specializing in the expat journey. Run by Carole Hallett Mobbs, the service provides authentic and practical insights into the expat experience, helping you decide what’s best for your situation. Carole also hosts a podcast.
Sarah Whyte is a qualified speaker, facilitator, and ICF coach based in Singapore. She specializes in emotional intelligence, working with families, schools, and businesses across South East Asia. If you’re looking to develop your emotional wellbeing, talk to Sarah Whyte.
