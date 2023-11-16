Country Flag

Media and News

Want the latest news from around the world? Check our directory listings for some expat-friendly news site to help you keep up with the latest events:

Featured

DAZN

DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there’s a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing