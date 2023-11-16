Want to get more from your money as an expat? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in your new home and make the right financial choices for you:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
Cross Border Living is a financial planner specializing in the expat marketplace. Owned by author and speaker, Jennifer Patterson, Cross Border Living aims to help expats living across borders find financial freedom. Get more from your expat life with Cross Border Living.
Experts for Expats is an information platform for expats. The service helps users find the right expat-friendly expert for them, from French mortgage brokers to Brazilian tax advisors. Visit Experts for Expats and find the help you need today.
The Choice Alliance Group is an internationally-minded financial advisor. Based in the UK, their team of experts offer guidance on a number of issues, from educational fee planning to retirement preparation. Wherever you are in life, the Choice Alliance Group can help.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets