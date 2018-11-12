Tip #1: Investigate the market thoroughly Although global property price trends do occur, real estate markets in different locales can go through cycles of rising and then correcting lower. These can be completely independent of each other. In short, just because property values are rising in your neighborhood doesn’t mean that they are also rising in Spain. Such trends are especially important for investors; investors typically want to buy near the bottom and sell near the top of a cycle. Also, some countries prevent or limit real estate ownership by foreigners. Ensure that you have the legal right to buy real estate in that country and under what conditions. This is a necessary step before handing over any money in order to avoid scams or bitter disappointment. Basically, it makes sense to do your homework about the real estate market in the country you are considering making a purchase before putting up your money. This includes checking the currency exchange rate and stability in the country you wish to make a purchase.

Tip #2: Obtain professional purchase assistance Buying a house abroad directly from the owners can result in great deals. Nevertheless, if you are unfamiliar with a country’s real estate market, then purchasing through a professional real estate agent or from a reputable property developer can provide useful guidance that can help you avoid many pitfalls when buying overseas property. Such professionals typically have an obligation to see that you are properly informed about the details of the purchase. They will also usually make an effort to complete the deal and assure your satisfaction with it.

Tip #3: Hire a legal representative Although real estate deals in your country of residence generally do not require the services of a lawyer, having an independent professional attorney representing your interests and watching out for potential legal problems can be invaluable when buying overseas property.

Tip #4: Have key documents translated Before signing any documents relating to a potential real estate transaction, make sure that you have them professionally translated if they are written in a language that you are not entirely comfortable reading. You need to know exactly what you and the seller are agreeing to in words you can clearly understand.