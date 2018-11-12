1. Not planning ahead Lack of a proper plan is one of the biggest mistakes made when buying a house abroad by novice investors. Finding a house after forming a proper investment strategy is the right way instead of looking for a house to fit the plan. Many make the mistake of buying a house because it seems to be a good deal; only afterwards do some prospective buyers then try to see how they can fit it into their plan. Instead of buying a house and thinking one can plan in due course, investors should concentrate on the numbers; try to make offers on multiple properties. This will ensure a good property that not only matches their investment model but also works out well with the numbers they had planned for.

2. Believing you can make money quickly The second major mistake that real estate investors make is to think it is very easy to get rich in real estate. This is only a myth, however. The reality is that investing in real estate is a long-term project.

3. Doing it single-handedly To become a successful real estate investor, one needs to build a team of professionals to assist in deals. This ideally includes a real estate agent, an appraiser, a home inspector, a closing attorney, and a lender.

4. Making excess payments Investors in real estate often goof up in their investment by paying too much for the properties they buy. Paying too much and locking up all your funds in the erred property deal leaves you with no money to redeem yourself.

5. Leaving out the groundwork Not doing your homework is a costly mistake for a real estate investor. Learn the fundamentals before venturing into investing in properties.

6. Throwing caution to the wind Investors have to exercise a certain degree of caution and take earnest efforts while making a deal. New investors often fail in this regard, however, and sign a deal without doing adequate research on the property.

7. Miscalculating money flow Investors whose strategy is to buy, hold, and rent out properties need to ensure sufficient cash flow for maintenance. Managing a property could be expensive and the owner is likely to incur more expenses such as mortgage, taxes, insurance, advertising costs; mismanaging money flow is one of the more common mistakes made when buying a house abroad. Investors have to allocate their budget and make sure all these expenses are taken care of, or end up having their asset turn into a liability.

8. Lowering the volume A larger volume of deals or transactions helps in increasing the profits by reducing the impacts of marginal deals.

9. Trapping yourself in your own deal Having a number of options at hand for the property you buy is a wise strategy. This helps one to be prepared for fluctuations in the real estate market. Plans to rent out the house could go awry when the rental market slumps. Having alternative plans helps you cut down losses and tackle unexpected situations.