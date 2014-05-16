Overview of insurance in Switzerland Swiss residents spend a higher amount on insurance in general than the EU average and there are a number of private Swiss insurance companies to choose from, offering insurance on everything from healthcare to pets. Only a few forms of insurance are mandatory in Switzerland but many residents also take out various optional insurances to suit their needs. You are free to choose your own Swiss insurance provider but you should make sure that they have a license from the Swiss Financial Market Authority (FINMA) which regulates insurance companies in Switzerland. Expatica’s guide to Find a list of insurance companies in Switzerland in our Directory Read more

Optional forms of insurance in Switzerland Dental insurance in Switzerland Dental work due to a serious disease falls under the coverage of standard health insurance in Switzerland. All other work, including routine check ups with a dentist (Zahnärzte/dentiste/dentista) and braces, is not. Dental insurance is not legally required in Switzerland. It is usually sold as an add-on to health insurance schemes or completely separately, however. Contents insurance in Switzerland Contents insurance is not legally required but it is recommended. Read the conditions carefully and choose an insurer who covers accidental damage by yourself as well as taking portable goods (such as a mobile phone) outside the home. Large insurers may offer policies and documentation in English. Costs will vary depending on how much you want covering and value of contents covered. Third-party liability insurance in Switzerland This insurance is not compulsory in Switzerland but it is strongly recommended and there are certain situations where you may be required to show proof of liability insurance (e.g., with some tenancy agreements). This insurance covers you against damage and injury caused to third parties and is available through most Swiss companies as either an individual or a family policy. Legal expenses insurance in Switzerland This insurance covers financial costs associated with legal disputes, such as court costs and lawyer bills. It doesn’t cover loss of earnings caused by legal proceedings. This will need to be dealt with through unemployment insurance or another form of financial insurance or compensation package. Life insurance in Switzerland Life insurance is often a benefit from Swiss employers or Swiss pension funds (second and third pillar only). If your policy doesn’t cover life insurance, you can arrange additional separate cover so that family and loved ones are provided for in the event of your death. Pet insurance in Switzerland Insurance can be obtained to cover pets in case of accident or illness, however, this is not common. Read our guide to bringing a pet to Switzerland for more information. Travel insurance in Switzerland Travel insurance is not a standard benefit of health insurance programs. You should arrange specialist travel insurance to cover illness, accident, sporting injuries, and travel problems. Switzerland is part of the European health insurance equivalence program. You will need a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which you can request from your insurer. This means that EU nationals on a temporary trip to another member country can receive urgent treatment in that country as though they are a local. For example, in the UK you can access NHS (National Health Service) services without charge but in France you may have to pay up front and be reimbursed. The EHIC card does not work outside Europe, however, and is not a replacement for travel insurance. Expatica’s guide to Find out more in our guide to the European Health Insurance Card Read more

Commercial insurance in Switzerland Businesses in Switzerland require some of the same insurances as individuals, such as building insurance and motor vehicle insurance. Here are a few of the other forms of business insurance. Public liability insurance Compulsory for all Swiss businesses, this is also known as general business liability insurance and operates in a similar way to third-party liability insurance for individuals and protects against claims from third parties arising from accidents or negligence that cause injury, damage, or financial loss. Personnel insurance Also known as workers’ compensation insurance or employers’ liability insurance, this is mandatory for all businesses in Switzerland with employees to cover accidents, illness, maternity leave, unemployment, serious injury, and Swiss pension payments. This is often provided through separate channels (accident insurance, unemployment insurance, etc.) but some insurance companies offer packages. Self-employed workers in Switzerland are covered for pensions and disability through Swiss social security, but unemployment insurance is not compulsory for them so will need to arrange voluntary coverage. Cyber insurance Protects businesses against cyber risks such as loss of data, cyber-attacks, business interruptions due to IT failure, and damage claims from customers and partners. This is an optional form of insurance but it’s a good idea for businesses that deal with a lot of electronic data. Commercial liability insurance Also known as professional liability insurance, this is optional and insures against claims made by third parties due to losses suffered because of a mistake made by your business.

Expat insurance in Switzerland Expats living in Switzerland can benefit from insurance packages such as health insurance and life insurance that are tailored toward their needs. Insurance companies can provide information and guidance to help you find the right solutions to fit your personal situation. Expatica’s guide to Find a list of insurance companies in Switzerland in our Directory Read more

Swiss insurance comparison tools You can use sites such as comparis.ch (English, French, German, Italian) to search for quotes on all forms of insurance.