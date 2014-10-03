Laws against harmful practices in Switzerland Switzerland has been working since 2003 to end Female Genital Mutilation within its borders and abroad; following the UN’s initiative to stop FGM globally by 2030. It is a criminal offense and any person who performs the genital cutting, witnesses or encourages the act, and consenting parents and relatives of the victim can all face charges. The Swiss government estimates that female genital mutilation affects, or puts at risk, more than 22,000 women and girls living in Switzerland. The minimum age for marriage in Switzerland is 18 and the law prohibits forced marriages. People who are found guilty of coercing others into a marriage face up to five years in prison. A forced marriage involving a minor abroad can also be annulled when the minor arrives in Switzerland. According to the National Bureau for Forced Marriage (in German), 316 victims were reported in Switzerland in 2017. And more than 100 of them were minors. A 2021 referendum campaign poster in favor of a burqa ban in Switzerland A recent controversy regarding women’s rights in Switzerland involves the so-called “burqa ban” that Swiss voters narrowly approved in 2021. Exceptions include face coverings for reasons of security, climate, or health. Far-right political groups, feminist organizations, and progressive Muslim groups supported the ban. They argue that burqa and niqab are indicative of patriarchal oppression and religious extremism. On the other hand, opponents allege that the ban singles out a minority group and is yet another restriction for women. The Swiss government also opposed the ban due to the fact that only a fraction of Muslims in the country wear niqab or burqa. Furthermore, many of the cantons have already made such rules.

Women’s political rights in Switzerland Women’s suffrage in Switzerland was a century-long battle that nearly came to an end in 1971 when women won the right to vote in national elections. However, the last Swiss women to get their full political rights had to wait until 1990. It was only then that federal authorities forced the canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes to allow women to vote at the local level. Voting rights for women in Switzerland Below is a timeline of some of the key movements in the 100-year struggle for women’s voting rights in Switzerland: 1868 – the women of Zurich demanded the right to vote on revisions to the cantonal constitution. They were denied.

1896 – the first national women’s congress was held in Geneva and voting rights were one of their core demands.

1909 – associations for women’s suffrage came together to form the Swiss Association for Women’s Suffrage (ASSF).

1918 – women’s groups submitted two motions to the National Council demanding voting rights. They were ignored.

1929 – the ASSF submitted a petition to the Federal Chancellery with 249,237 signatures (78,840 men, 170,397 women) collected by women’s associations, the SP, and trade unions. The petition did not produce any results.

1957 – the Federal Council submitted a bill on women’s suffrage following a huge outcry against a proposal to require women to do civil protection service.

1959 – voters (all men) denied women the right to vote in federal elections. Only 33% voted in favor. However, a majority vote in Vaud, Geneva, and Neuchâtel ushered in women’s suffrage at cantonal and communal levels.

1968 – the Federal Council considered signing the European Convention on Human Rights without accepting the clause concerning women’s political rights. Following massive protests from women’s associations, the Swiss government proposed a new vote on women’s suffrage.

1971 – Swiss women won the right to vote and stand for election. Women in power in Switzerland Over the past 50 years, women have been making up for their lost time in Swiss politics. In December 1971, 11 women took their seats in the National Council (5.5% of the total seats). Lise Girardin also became the first Swiss woman elected to the Council of States that same year. Elisabeth Kopp (Photo: Swissinfo.ch) Elisabeth Kopp was the first woman to be voted into the Federal Council in 1984. The seven-member council is the highest executive authority in the country and parliament elects members to four-year terms. In 1999, Ruth Dreifuss became the first woman to serve as president. Today, there are three female members of the Federal Council: Simonetta Sommaruga (elected in 2010), Viola Amherd (since 2019), and Karin Keller-Sutter (since 2019). A total of nine women have served on the Federal Council. The 2019 Federal Assembly election has been called the women’s election as more women than ever were elected to the two houses of the Swiss Parliament. According to global data on national parliaments, as of January 2021, Switzerland ranked 20th out of 193 states worldwide; representing a 17 place jump in two years. Women have been elected to 42% of the 200 National Council (lower house) seats. Just over 26% of the 46 Council of States (upper chamber) members are also women.

When ETH Zurich opened in 1855, the public research institution became the second European university to admit women to its study programs. However, there were no upper secondary schools for girls in Switzerland so most of the female students came from abroad to study. Switzerland has since made major strides in closing its gender gap in education. Now male and female students have equal access to the Swiss education system, which is one of the best in the world. In fact, women are actually outpacing men in higher education throughout the country. According to an OECD report, the share of young women with tertiary degrees in 2018 was 10% higher than the share of young men in Switzerland. Overall, the proportion of young women with tertiary education rose from 35% to 54%; higher than the 51% average for OECD countries. On the other hand, the report also found that gender disparities still exist within specific fields of study. For instance, men are over-represented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Women, meanwhile, dominate fields related to health and social welfare. They also account for only 22% of students in STEM bachelor's degree programs; lower than the OECD country average of 30%.

Women’s freedom from violence in Switzerland According to federal statistics (in German), one person dies every two weeks in Switzerland as a result of domestic violence. Furthermore, women accounted for 62.6% of homicide and attempted homicide victims between 2009 and 2018. Although the country’s murder rate has fallen overall since the 1990s, domestic cases haven’t dropped as much. In fact, Eurostat found that Switzerland’s intimate partner homicide rate, with female victims, was higher in 2018 than in Germany, France, and Italy. However, Switzerland is working to give victims of domestic violence and stalking stronger legal protections. For example, since 2020, a person who brings a case of violence, threats, or harassment to court no longer has to pay for the legal proceedings. The authorities are then responsible for determining if the case moves forward. This responsibility previously fell to the victim. Changing laws on sexual violence The Swiss government is also considering changing the legal definition of rape to sex without consent – even if no force is used. This will align with the Council of Europe’s human rights treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention, which Switzerland signed in 2017. An Amnesty International survey of 4,495 women in Switzerland found that one in five has been subjected to sexual violence and more than 10% of women surveyed had been raped. However, only 8% reported the assault to the police. In 2012, Switzerland launched its first national action plan to fight human trafficking. Since then, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) claims the country has made significant progress in preventing human trafficking and aiding victims. However, GRETA has recommended that Switzerland improves the process of identifying and protecting trafficking victims throughout all the cantons. Switzerland has a national support program for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, and other crimes. And you can access help in each canton.

Family and divorce laws in Switzerland To get a divorce in Switzerland, one or both partners need to file a petition, but the divorce court doesn’t require a reason or grounds for ending the union. It handles civil unions in a similar way. It is common for Swiss courts to encourage, or even require, couples to go through mediation before getting a divorce, especially if there are children in the relationship. In this case, both parents are responsible for supporting minors. However, the children will only live with one partner and the other parent will need to pay child maintenance. A divorce agreement might also include spousal maintenance payments. Expats should be aware that, if your residency permit is in your spouse’s name, then divorce may affect your right to live and work in Switzerland. However, you can apply for an extension of your permit if your circumstances meet certain conditions.

An organized movement for women's rights in Switzerland dates back to 1847 when a group of women successfully ended the practice of guardianship on the basis of sex in the canton of Bern. Marie-Goegg Pouchoulin started the Association International des Femmes in 1868. Activists gathered in Geneva in 1896 for the first national women's congress, and voting rights were one of their primary demands. However, living environments (rural or urban), politics, and cantons divide women in Switzerland. Many women's movements fought for different goals, such as educational and economical rights. After Swiss women were able to receive higher education, more attention then shifted to political rights. Despite a long history of women's rights movements, feminism remains somewhat of a taboo subject in Switzerland. Striking is also a sensitive topic as the Swiss value negotiation and compromise. That said, in 1991, half a million women (and some men) went on strike in Switzerland to protest the slow adaptation of the constitutional law against gender discrimination. In 2019, another massive strike focused on the gender pay gap and inequality in the workplace. There was also an increase in mobilization for women's rights following the #metoo movement.