The Swiss vaccination system The Federal Vaccination Commission (VTC) oversees the Swiss Immunization Plan. It involves specialists in pediatrics, general medicine, internal medicine, infectious diseases, epidemiology, and public health. In addition, the VTC organizes this in collaboration with the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and Swissmedic. Swiss health authorities divide vaccinations in Switzerland into three parts: Basic vaccines

Complementary vaccines

Vaccines for vulnerable groups The Swiss vaccination plan is updated regularly and adjusted to accommodate the development of new vaccines. In addition, the plan also takes into account the evolution of knowledge about their efficacy and safety as well as changes to the epidemiological situation in Switzerland.

Insurance for vaccinations in Switzerland In general, compulsory health insurance reimburses patients for the recommended and complementary vaccines. This also applies for groups with increased risk of complications or exposure to certain diseases. There are around 60 health insurance companies in Switzerland. Each offers the same benefits in their basic health insurance policies and they are obliged to accept anyone who applies, regardless of pre-existing health conditions. Residents are free to choose your own insurer. Many private health insurance companies offer coverage in Switzerland, such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Global If you want to know further details about the Swiss healthcare system, learn more about healthcare in Switzerland, including an overview of the Swiss healthcare system, insights about visiting a doctor, or how emergency services in the country work.

Vaccinations for children in Switzerland In fact, there are no compulsory child vaccinations in Switzerland. However, the following are recommended because they play a vital role in individual and public health. These vaccinations also provide an important level of protection for the well-being of Switzerland’s population. Swiss health authorities administer inoculations at the following points in a child’s life: Two months: whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, Poliomyelitis, Tetanus

whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, Poliomyelitis, Tetanus Four months: whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, Poliomyelitis, Tetanus

whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, Poliomyelitis, Tetanus Six months: whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Tetanus

whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Tetanus 12 months: whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Tetanus, pneumococcal

whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hemophilus influenza b, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Tetanus, pneumococcal 15–24 months: meningococcus

meningococcus 4–7 years: whooping cough Diphtheria Poliomyelitis Tetanus

whooping cough Diphtheria Poliomyelitis Tetanus 11–15 years: whooping cough, Diphtheria, Hepatitis B, HPV – human papillomavirus, meningococcus, Tetanus, Varicella

Vaccinations for special groups in Switzerland For elderly people over the age of 65, Swiss health authorities recommend a few vaccinations. Accordingly, Swiss authorities recommend vaccines that protect against influenza, diphtheria, tetanus, and zona. Not being immunized before a pregnancy against rubella, measles, and chickenpox is particularly dangerous. Being vaccinated against influenza during pregnancy protects the mother and also the child from serious complications. Vaccinations against whooping cough can be done before, during, or immediately after pregnancy. If you’re planning to become pregnant, are pregnant, or have just given birth, seek immediate medical advice in order to plan your child’s vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Switzerland You can receive a COVID-19 vaccination throughout Switzerland in locations such as vaccination centers, hospitals, GPs’ offices, and pharmacies. They are free of charge if you have compulsory basic health insurance or if your permanent or habitual residence is in Switzerland. Vaccines against COVID-19 in Switzerland are organized per canton, so check your canton’s website for detailed information. For more information on coronavirus vaccines in Switzerland, visit the Federal Office of Public Health’s Vaccination Planning page. You can also find general information about COVID-19, including details of the latest restrictions, on this website.

Travel vaccinations in Switzerland In general, vaccinations are not necessary for entry into Switzerland. However, vaccination requirements for entering Switzerland may exist depending on your nationality; check with a Swiss embassy or consulate in your area before you travel to Switzerland to make sure. Clinics in Switzerland provide vaccinations for infectious diseases for those planning travel to high-risk areas, such as: Cholera

Dengue

Japanese encephalitis

Malaria

Meningitis

Rabies

Schistosomiasis

Tick encephalitis

Typhoid

Yellow fever Safe Travel also offers accurate information about where and when to get a vaccination if you want to travel to areas where special vaccinations are required. In addition, check with your local healthcare facility for more tailored advice.