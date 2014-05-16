The four official languages of Switzerland Switzerland has four official languages: French, German, Italian, and Romansh. As a result, most residents in the country are multilingual. Although most expats resort to using English as the lingua franca, it is not one of these official languages. Therefore, it may not be as useful to you in your everyday life. As such, expats who choose to learn one of the four official local languages of Switzerland are likely to find their integration into Swiss culture far easier. This is because understanding them will help you immensely in your work and personal life. For instance, it can vastly improve your job prospects and, if you are studying in the country, it will make your school classes and university courses much easier. Of course, speaking the local language will also aid your social integration, allowing you to make friends with locals and feel grounded in Swiss culture. With all of these benefits, finding a language school and making an effort to learn French, German, Italian, or Romansh in Switzerland is a good move. And you will certainly have no trouble finding one in the country. Furthermore, you can find in-person or online courses, as well as more casual learning options such as apps and language groups. You will also find a range of courses that cater to different abilities and budgets. So whether you are a beginner or an advanced learner, want free classes or expensive personal courses, you will find exactly what you need. Expatica’s guide to Search for language schools in Switzerland Read more The language you choose to learn, however, will depend on the Swiss canton you live in. Therefore, this will be your first step in trying to learn French in Switzerland or any of the other official languages. To help you out, let’s take a look at where these languages are spoken in Switzerland.

Why learn German in Switzerland? Around 63.5% of the population in Switzerland speak German, making it the predominant language in the country. This is demonstrated in the map below which shows the distribution of languages in Switzerland. A whopping 19 of the 26 Swiss cantons are predominantly Swiss-German speaking, including Zurich, Obwalden, Lucerne, and Solothurn. A map to show the distribution of languages in Switzerland Although Swiss schools teach High German, the locals actually speak Swiss-German, which is something altogether quite different. In fact, Swiss-German is often so different that even Germans and Austrians sometimes can’t understand it. The written language can also cause problems due to the contrasts in grammatical structures and the use of words. In fact, even students struggle with the differences between Swiss-German and High German. Indeed, they are often so familiar with their own local dialects that they find it difficult to learn High German. And because Swiss-French and Swiss-Italian speakers learn High German in school, they often can’t understand local dialects, either. So as you can see, learning German in Switzerland can be rather complicated.

Reasons to learn French in Switzerland Around 22.5% of the total Swiss population speak French, making it the second most common language in the country. It is spoken in the west of the country where Switzerland borders France. The four French-speaking cantons are Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Vaud. That said, French is also spoken in the three bilingual cantons of Bern, Fribourg, and Valais, along with German. Therefore, if you are planning on living in one of these areas, then learning French in Switzerland is an obvious choice. The French-speaking city of Geneva One important thing to know, however, is that while Swiss-French bears a strong resemblance to standard French, some regional words and expressions do still exist in the French-speaking cantons. That said, the gaps in understanding are far smaller than they are in the German language.

Why learn Italian in Switzerland? As the third most common language in Switzerland, Italian is spoken by around 8.1% of the population. They mostly live in the canton of Ticino as well as the southern region of Graubünden. So if you are looking to enjoy a slice of the Mediterranean lifestyle and move to the sunny southern parts of the country, then you might want to consider learning Italian in Switzerland. Lakefront restaurants in Ascona, Ticino The traditional dialect of Ticino – Ticinese – is a western Lombard dialect that is influenced by French and German and, therefore, different from standard Italian. As a result, there are phrases that wouldn’t be understood outside of Italian-speaking Switzerland. Expatica’s guide to Read more about where to live in Italian Switzerland Read more Despite this, the dialect can be used across the border in northern Italian in cities such as Milan, Monza, Como, Lecco, and Novara. While schools teach Lombard in the Italian-speaking parts of Switzerland, it is less common as a second language in other parts of the country.

Reasons to learn Romansh in Switzerland The fourth official language in Switzerland, Romansh is the least common. In fact, only around 60,000 people speak it, and this is mostly in the Swiss canton of Graubünden. As such, it is not at all widely used around the world and is not a common second language for many locals. That said, if you are planning on living in Graubünden, then it is the obvious choice of language to learn. Chur in Graubünden Romansh is made up of five dialects, each of which has its own written style. To make it an official language, Switzerland brought these dialects under the official umbrella language of Romansch Grischun in 1982. In their day-to-day use of the language, however, many Romansh speakers resort to their own dialect.

Learning French, German, or Italian before moving to Switzerland While you could just wait to learn the official languages of Switzerland before you move to the country, getting a headstart on your studies beforehand can be really helpful. This is because having a basic understanding of them will help you in the early days of setting up your new life in the country. Whether you want to find a place to live, open a bank account, or set up utilities, it will make the process a lot smoother. International language schools in Switzerland If you want to learn French, German, or Italian in Switzerland, you may wish to get a headstart in the classroom before you move. If this sounds like you, then look for a language school that has locations in both Switzerland and your home country. Alternatively, you could search for online classes that you can begin before you move. Here are a few international language schools that may be useful: Alliance Française – this institution promotes French culture across the globe; as such, its many international locations offer French classes

Berlitz – this famous language school offers French, German, Italian, and English classes and has locations across the globe

Goethe Institute – a promoter of German culture and language, this famous institution offers German classes at locations around the world

inlingua – this language school in Switzerland has 12 locations in the country and 300 sites across the world

Online language learning Fortunately for expats, there are numerous online courses that can help you master the languages of Switzerland in no time. In addition to the traditional online courses, many language schools now offer 1-to-1 tuition with trained and peer-reviewed tutors. These platforms are often more popular with expats as the classes can be scheduled to fit busy lifestyles. Here are a few useful online language schools that you might want to look into: Berlitz

italki

LanguaTalk

Laudius

Lingoda

LSI Education

Swiss Language Academy (SA) Other handy online language-learning resources In addition to online language courses, there are several useful online resources to help you build your vocabulary and skills in the language of your choice. Here are a few ones to keep handy: Cambridge Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

DeepL Translate

Google Translate

Learning languages outside the classroom Although you have the option of attending a language school in Switzerland, learning the lingo outside the classroom will help you gain real fluency. Depending on where you live, you may hear locals speaking French, German, Italian, or a combination of the three, and this immersion can really help you. There are many casual ways to engage in the local language, including the following: Finding a local Facebook or Meetup language group

Joining a conversation club with other expats

Watching TV shows and movies in the local language (with subtitles) to help you expand your vocabulary

Exploring Swiss literature

Listening to music in the local language so you get used to hearing it

Finding ways to interact with locals, whether they are your neighbors, shop owners, and so on

If you have children, host playdates with local kids and converse with their parents

Join a local sports club or society

Language learning for children in Switzerland Because most Swiss schools teach classes in the canton’s local language, expat children may have some trouble adjusting to begin with. That said, many schools offer help such as immersive classes or extra language lessons. Similarly, international schools in Switzerland usually offer bilingual programs or require students to take second (or third) languages. As such, many expat kids develop some skills in their local Swiss language.

Official language examinations and qualifications in Switzerland The Swiss government now requires certain foreign-born residents to prove their fluency in a local official language. Because of this, they now use the FIDE Language Passport. This document proves your ability to write and speak French, German, and Italian, or a combination of the three. As such, it can help you register for certain courses and apply for certain jobs. You will also need the FIDE Language Passport to gain Swiss citizenship. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to visas and immigration in Switzerland Read more In order to test your skills, the exam for the passport includes a 20-minute speaking test, a 20-minute comprehension test, and a 60-minute writing and reading section. After you pass these, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will issue your passport.