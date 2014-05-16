Should you send your child to an international school in Switzerland? Both local and international schools in Switzerland offer excellent facilities and educational opportunities for students. However, when deciding between a local or international school for your child, it’s important to consider the following factors: Your family’s length of stay in the country

Your child’s age

The importance you place on integration into the local culture

Language preference

Time tables (e.g., duration of the school day, school holidays) Naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages to sending your child to an international school. Advantages International schools offer a multicultural learning environment with students from all over the world. If our child has already started their education in your home country, they can continue with the same curriculum and learn in their first language at an international school. Alternatively, they can study an international curriculum, such as the globally recognized International Baccalaureate (IB). The International School of Geneva (Ecolint) International schools in Switzerland usually teach in English, French, German, or the native language of the school (e.g., Japanese). As a result, students avoid the challenge of having to do coursework in a new language. International schools also have small class sizes and excellent standards of education and facilities. Furthermore, they offer full-day schooling (unlike many state schools), which is convenient for working parents. Disadvantages Although you may be able to access scholarships, bursaries, and payment plans, international school fees are expensive. That said, some employers do subsidize these. A school’s admission panel may assess a child’s academic abilities through an entrance test, which can place extra pressure on your child. Additionally, children may integrate less into the local culture and language, as their school peers will be other international children, not Swiss. And finally, most of the international schools in Switzerland are located in major cities, so you might not find one in your area if you live in the countryside.

How to choose an international school There are many factors to consider when choosing an international school in Switzerland. While most may have sterling reputations, it’s still important to read recent reviews and school inspection reports. It’s also a good idea to find out more about a school’s academic results and the percentage of graduates that continue to higher education. You should also consider the curriculum on offer at a school. For instance, will it be a good fit for your child and will it grant them access to internationally recognized qualifications? Also, does the school offer the kind of extracurricular activities your child would enjoy? Cost is another factor to think about, although it may be possible to get financial assistance. If you’re considering sending them to a Swiss boarding school further away from home, how well would they (and you) cope? Most importantly, don’t forget to make your child part of the discussion, too. After all, they may have strong feelings about where they want to go. Admission to international schools in Switzerland While admission procedures vary between schools in Switzerland, it is still wise to apply as soon as possible, as many schools have waiting lists. However, because the student population in international schools is transient, school places become available throughout the year. As a result, your child could gain admission mid-year.