Sarah Harvey

Sarah is a British journalist who fled the drizzle in 2010 and has now lived in eight countries on four continents. She has a background in news journalism in London but found writing about paella and dolphins infinitely more enjoyable.

Having previously worked as editor of a lifestyle magazine in France and news editor of a travel journal in the Maldives, she now writes freelance articles about various places she has lived in across Europe and Asia. Getting embedded in a country, discovering the culture, and learning from the locals is her passion.