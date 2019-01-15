What students learn at Swiss boarding schools Each school has its own approach toward pedagogy, but Swiss boarding schools usually offer broad similarities. Since the Swiss level of education is already high, rest assured that they’re going to get a great education no matter which school you choose. The real differences will be found in the details, like class size, specializations, degrees offered, and extracurriculars. Switzerland has four national languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh. In fact, the country is one of the leaders in encouraging multicultural education. With many expats adopting it as their home, Switzerland is becoming even more international; as a result, the drive for multicultural education has further increased. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to Swiss international schools Read more This gives students of Swiss schools a measurable advantage. Many boarding schools in Switzerland are also bilingual schools, with lessons taught in the regional language and either French, German, English, or Italian. This means that they offer multilingual degrees or programs that are recognized internationally, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) or the American-style Advanced Placement (AP) courses. The advantage? Researchers find that children who learn in a bilingual environment develop greater cognitive flexibility and have better social interaction skills. The student bodies of Swiss boarding schools consist of pupils from around the world, making the educational experience truly global. The benefits of this are enormous: studies show that students who learn in culturally diverse schools develop a higher self-image and develop a stronger sense of both self and their role in society.

What your kids can do in after-school activities Different boarding schools offer different levels of after-school and weekend activities. Those in the countryside tend to take advantage of the beautiful Swiss nature, with activities like hiking, horseback riding, or skiing. Saint-Charles offers diverse sporting and cultural clubs, like choir and theatre, as well as excursions. They have a cinema on campus and wide-ranging activities like horseback riding, bowling and laser tag in the area. Brilliantmont also offers a wide range of activities that are physical, creative, or community-service based. The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) likewise offers Model UN experience, as well as activities like yearbook, a student newspaper, and theatre productions. Le Rosey, a boarding school with two campuses depending on the time of year, with winter afternoons at the mountain campus reserved for winter sports. Expatica’s guide to See the list of Swiss boarding schools in our directory Read more

Benefits of boarding schools in Switzerland Boarding school can offer several key advantages over traditional day schooling: Facilities The facilities at boarding schools are excellent — from libraries to sports, arts and music programs, students have access to a wealth of activities and educational opportunities. Class sizes are also smaller in boarding and other Swiss private schools, ensuring students receive more individual attention from teachers and mentors. Learning independence Living away from home has many advantages for students. It allows them to learn life-coping skills as well as to develop independence. Boarding school students also learn study habits and self-discipline to help prepare them for college. Kids in boarding school are of course supported by the teachers and staff of their programs, but being at school away from their family also encourages them to develop autonomy. Cultivating peer relationships Boarding school offers students the opportunity to be more serious about their studies, but also to connect with their peers. Saint-Charles has a relatively small boarding cohort, only 10% of students, so it has a true family appeal. Its students eat family-style, because the school is small enough to offer that. Whether you select a program that’s large or small, or is gender-exclusive or gender-mixed, children are in an environment in which they learn to negotiate the social rules of their peers. Developing ambition Boarding programs, in particular those of international schools, tend to attract students who have big goals for their lives. The schools know this; they offer room for ambition to flourish, as well as introducing the challenge of like-minded peers. This is a particular advantage for students from other countries, which may not have local opportunities. Learning conflict resolution International schools are a little infamous for their drama. Boarding schools, however, leave little room for that. For instance, if you are in a conflict with one of your friends and you live with them, you have to resolve that quickly.

Picking the right Swiss boarding school for your kids Of course, you want to feel comfortable with the program in which you place your children. Here are some tips: Find a school that offers the level of boarding that your kids and you feel comfortable with. Boarding schools don’t have to be full-time or 7 days per week. Depending on your family situation, you might prefer to board during the week and have the kids home for the weekend.

