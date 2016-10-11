Universities in the UK In the UK, the public sector expenditure on higher education in 2021–22 was £4.71 billion. Although the majority receive government funding, universities are considered private institutions. This happens because universities are independent and not state-owned. However, there are also fully private universities in the UK that receive their funding entirely from tuition fees. Qualifications available Regarding programs offered, universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate options. An undergraduate or bachelor’s degree usually takes three to four years to complete, and some postgraduate programs can be finished in just one year. There are different types of bachelor’s degrees, which include: Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) Besides the traditional programs, you can also enroll in shorter courses. Some options stand alone as qualifications or act as accelerated undergraduate courses. Postgraduate degrees include master’s degrees, MBA courses, Ph.D.s or doctorates, postgraduate diplomas and qualifications, professional and vocational qualifications, and conversion courses. Some master’s degrees options are: Master of Arts (MA)

Master of Science (MSc)

Master of Engineering (MEng)

Master of Architecture (MArch) In Scotland, some universities offer an undergraduate degree in humanities or social sciences, known as the Scottish Master of Arts (Maister o Arts, Maighster nan Ealan – MA). While it has ‘Master’ in the title, it’s equivalent to a bachelor’s degree. Types of universities in the UK There are four main types of universities in the UK. Understanding their classification can help you decide which is the best option for you. Ancient universities – are the oldest and usually most prestigious ones. They have higher requirements for entry and long-standing reputations for research. Examples of this type of institution include the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

– these institutions were promoted to university status during the 1960s. They are often named after the county or region they are located in. Although these universities are more recent additions, they still score well in league tables. New universities – these institutions, sometimes known as former polytechnics or metropolitan universities, received university status in 1992. Many of them are very innovative, offering courses for part-time students and subjects unavailable at more ‘traditional’ campuses. Although the requirements to get in are generally less stringent, many of these universities excel in specific subjects. In addition to the above categories, you will come across specialist universities that focus on a particular area as law, music, dance, science, or art. Examples include the Glasgow School of Art and Cranfield University. Expatica’s guide to Get to know the British education system Read more Although it may be tempting to choose your course based on the institution’s prestige, it’s worth considering other criteria. For example, if the university has a great reputation or high student satisfaction for your subject, or if you require flexible learning arrangements, it’s worth checking out a few options.

Useful resources British Council – government website for those interested in studying in the UK

2023 QS World Rankings – website ranking the best universities in the world

People and Planet University League – ranks universities by their environmental and ethical performance