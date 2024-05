Born and raised in Brazil, Luisa has a BA in Translation but still struggles to talk about herself in any language. Being a reader all her life, she chose a path that enabled her to work while doing something she loves. Besides reading, Luisa likes to take long naps, be with friends, eat great food, and write poetry (but she keeps them to herself). Her plans to live abroad in 2020 were postponed for a while, but they are strong again, so brace yourself, world!