Who needs a UK student visa? Since the implementation of Brexit in the UK, residents from most countries need a Student visa to study. However, the government has waived these for some countries, including Australia, Japan, and Canada, if their citizens only want to study a short course up to six months. If you’re an EU or EFTA citizen already living in the UK and have applied to remain through the EU Settlement Scheme, you won’t need a student visa. This may also apply to your close family members. Cambridge University, Cambridge Notably, citizens of British Overseas Territories and Commonwealth countries who qualify for the right of abode (ROA) don’t need a visa to live, work, or study in the UK. If you are not sure whether you need a visa, you can check the UK immigration requirements online.

Types of student visas in the UK There are currently three types of UK student visas, including: Student visa for most higher education courses, including graduate and postgraduate programs

Child Student visa for minors studying at an independent school

Short-term study visa for learning English in the UK (6–11 months)

Child Student visa This is a type of student visa for children between four and 17 who want to attend an independent school in the UK. Requirements To obtain the Child Student visa, your child must have a placement offer from a licensed independent school doing a course that meets curriculum standards. However, they cannot study at a state or academy school. Applicants also need consent from a parent or legal guardian, plus sufficient funds to cover their fees and living costs. Of course, the minimum funding they need depends on their situation. How to apply You can apply online or at any UK visa application center worldwide. Naturally, you’ll need to provide some documentation, such as: Valid photo ID

Letter from the school confirming your placement

Written parental/guardian consent, plus proof of the relationship (e.g., birth or adoption certificate)

Proof of finances, unless you are from this list of countries. You also do not need to prove that you have sufficient funds if you’ve been living legally in the country for at least 12 months prior to the application.

Written permission from your sponsor if they are funding you

Tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re from a country with a high prevalence of the condition It may take up to eight weeks to finalize your application, but you can start the process six months before your course starts. As part of your application, you’ll also need to submit your biometric data at a visa application center or scan your ID documents online via the UK Immigration: ID Check app to get your biometric residence permit (BRP). Visa costs Like the Student visa, it costs £348 plus healthcare surcharge fees and around £20 for the BRP. Visa length Child Student visas are valid for the course length plus four months, up to six years (or three years if you’re between 16 and 17). You can extend the visa to continue your studies if you meet eligibility requirements or switch to another UK visa.

Short-term study visa in the UK This type of student visa is for learners who will only be in the country to study English for a short period, between six and 11 months. Requirements You must be at least 16 and have a placement offer at an accredited institution. Additionally, you must be able to support yourself during your stay in the UK without working and show that you can pay for your homeward journey at the end of your course. How to apply As with the other visas, you can apply online or at a UK visa application center, and you must supply the following documents: Valid photo ID

Letter of acceptance from your place of study, plus proof that you have paid the course fees

Proof that you can support yourself financially in the UK, for example, bank statements

Accommodation details covering your stay

Tuberculosis test (TB) results if you normally reside in a high-risk country You can apply up to three months before your course starts, but generally, you’ll receive a response within three weeks. Visa costs The Short-term study visa costs £200 plus around £470 for the healthcare surcharge. Visa length Your visa will be issued for the duration of your course. Typically, this is between six and 11 months, and you cannot extend it. For programs lasting longer than 11 months, you’ll need to apply for a Student visa. Studying in the UK for less than six months If you are from a country that needs a visa to enter the UK, you must apply for the Standard Visitor visa for study purposes to attend a short course (less than six months.) However, nationals from any visa-waivered country can study a UK short course without applying for a visa. The Standard Visitor visa fee is £100, and all the legal restrictions for a visitor to the UK apply; for example, you cannot work. You can read more about short-term visas in our comprehensive visas and immigration article.

Study grants and scholarships in the UK Most UK-funded bursaries are for citizens and permanent residents. However, as an international student, you can apply for many other scholarships, both government-funded and non-government-funded. These are often oversubscribed, so it’s advisable to apply early. You can search for funding on: GOV.UK – the UK government website with information on postgraduate scholarships for international students from outside the EU

– the UK government website with information on postgraduate scholarships for international students from outside the EU UCAS – the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service gives information on scholarships, grants, and bursaries for all international students

– the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service gives information on scholarships, grants, and bursaries for all international students British Council – information on both global and country-specific scholarships

– information on both global and country-specific scholarships Top Universities – details government, non-government, country-specific, and university-specific funding Of course, most UK educational institutions also offer scholarships, grants, and payment plans, which you’ll find on their websites. Furthermore, you can read our comprehensive articles on the education system and studying in the UK.

Transferring foreign qualifications in the UK As an international student, you would need to have your existing qualifications recognized and official documentation translated into English. The easiest way to transfer your foreign qualifications is through the UK National Information Centre (UK ENIC), which is the national agency for evaluating and recognizing international qualifications and skills. For instance, an ENIC Statement of Comparability (SOC) translates any high school qualification earned abroad into a UK equivalent. The cost is £49.50 plus VAT. You can find more information about the recognition and translation of foreign qualifications in the UK on the ENIC-NARIC website. Additionally, If you need your international professional qualifications and skills recognized, you can contact the UK Centre for Professional Qualifications (UK CPQ).

Working while studying You can work a certain number of hours per week on a student visa. However, the hours you can do depends on what you’re studying, so always double-check the terms of your visa. If you’re on a Child Student visa and between 16 and 17, you can work up to 10 hours per week during term time and full-time during your holidays. However, you cannot become self-employed or work as a professional sportsperson or coach. Be also aware that you cannot do any paid work on a Short-term study visa or Standard Visitor visa while studying. Fortunately, you don’t need to apply for any additional visas or permits if you work in the UK on the Student visa. However, you will need to register for a NI number to make social security contributions.

Family members joining on a UK student visa If you enter the UK on the Student visa, your spouse/partner and dependent children under 18 can accompany you. However, this is only allowed if your course lasts at least nine months (or six months if you’re a government-sponsored student). Note that you would need sufficient funds to support your dependants as they are not allowed to work. In contrast, children studying on the Child Student visa cannot bring their families to the UK. However, one parent can accompany their child by applying for a Parent of Child Student visa if they are younger than 12. Beware that the parent is not allowed to work or claim social benefits, so they need sufficient funds to support themselves. The cost and duration are equal to that of the associated Child Student visa but it expires on the child’s 12th birthday. Expatica’s guide to Find out who needs a family visa in the UK Read more Those on Short-term study visas and Standard Visitor visas cannot bring family members with them.

After your study finishes and your student visa expires in the UK According to the 2018/19 data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around 35% of student visa holders extend their visas or successfully apply for a new visa to remain in the UK, after completing their studies. Generally, you can extend both the Student and the Child Student visa if you want to continue your studies in the UK. However, you cannot extend either of the short-term study visas. Alternatively, you can switch to a Graduate visa if you’ve just finished a graduate or postgraduate level course and want to stay in the country for up to two years to look for work. Alternatively, once you have obtained your qualification, you can also apply for a work-related visa if you have a job offer from a licensed sponsoring employer.