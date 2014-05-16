Mental healthcare services in the UK The NHS is responsible for providing and coordinating mental healthcare services. These are free to all residents. You can read more about how the UK’s tax-funded healthcare system works and how expats can use it in our article on healthcare in the UK. You can usually access help with a referral from a General Practitioner (GP). The NHS provides an online guide to getting access to a range of therapies and support services including those run by mental health charities, local authorities, and volunteers. The mental health charity Mind is another useful source of information about the ways people can find help in their communities.

Insurance for mental healthcare in the UK Although the full range of mental healthcare services is free on the NHS, waiting lists for treatment can be lengthy. However, you can avoid queues by going to private providers. Medical insurance comparison site Healthcare Clarity says that many providers cover the cost of mental health services. Some include it as standard but most add it at an extra cost. And for greater protection, you will need to pay more as some specialist mental health services are expensive. Premiums will vary depending on age, location, and lifestyle as well as pre-existing diagnoses for mental health problems. Some of the leading private health insurance providers in the UK include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global Expatica’s guide to Find quick health insurance quotes in the UK Read more It is possible to get cover for: Private psychologists, counsellors, and psychiatrists

Mental health assessments

Access to 24-hour support

Tailored treatment plans

Rehabilitation services, such as counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy

Services dealing with eating disorders in the UK It is estimated that 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder. These disorders are considered to be serious mental health problems with potentially severe psychological, physical, and social consequences. Although they are often associated with teenage girls, anyone can develop a disorder around certain foods, body image, and weight. The most common disorders are: Anorexia nervosa – trying to keep your weight as low as possible (for example, by not eating enough or over-exercising). You may have a distorted view of your body, thinking you’re larger than you are.

Bulimia nervosa – having an unhealthy cycle of eating a lot of food and then doing something to try to stop weight gain, such as vomiting or taking laxatives

Binge eating – where you eat a lot of food in a short period of time on a regular basis. As with bulimia, you won’t feel in control of your eating. The NHS treats all eating disorders. As with most physical and mental health issues, GPs are able to help and may refer patients to a local NHS eating disorder team. Where to find support and advice Most people will be offered individual therapy and those with binge eating disorders may be offered group therapy. These links are useful: BEAT – provides support and advice via their helpline as well as online resources about eating disorders

The National Centre for Eating Disorders – provides resources for people with eating disorders and training for professionals

Talk ED – provides ongoing care and support and practical guidance for people with eating disorders and their parents, families, and friends

You can also talk in confidence to an adviser from eating disorders charity Beat by calling their adult helpline on 0808 801 0677 or youth helpline on 0808 801 0711 The NHS aims to start treatment for teenagers within one week of assessment in severe cases and four weeks in non-urgent cases. However, the Nuffield Trust says that these targets are often missed. Waiting times have grown as demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Beat claims that adults in some parts of the UK are waiting 10 times longer for treatment than in other areas. As with other mental health problems, there are plenty of private treatment options for those who are willing and able to pay. How much it might cost Costs vary, but UK Rehab’s pricelist for London and the southeast is as follows: Clinical report: £45

CPA meeting with two clinical staff: £189

Initial assessment for eating disorders: £189

Eating disorder nurse specialist: £80 per hour

Therapeutic support worker: £25 per hour

CBT: £100 per hour

DBT: £100 per hour

Clinical psychologist: £120 per hour

Dietician specialist: £80 per hour

Family therapy: £80 per hour

Hypnotherapist: £80 per hour

IPT: £80 per hour

Six-week group therapy courses: £295 (30)

Mental healthcare in the UK for people with severe mental health problems There are a number of services up to and including treatment in a hospital for those with severe mental problems in the UK. Most hospital admissions are voluntary. That said, people can be detained and treated under the Mental Health Act 1983 (in England and Wales) if they are judged to be a risk of harm to themselves and others. This is known as “being sectioned“. Notably, patients can only be sectioned after assessment by a team of health professionals. Those who have been sectioned normally get help from an Independent Mental Health Advocate (IMHA) who challenges their detention and ensures that their legal rights are not ignored. The advocate also advises on how to be discharged from the hospital and get the section lifted. In October 2021, The Evening Standard newspaper reported a rise in the number of people being sectioned in England. It said more than 53,000 in 2020 had been detained under the Mental Health Act and that campaigners were worried that not enough was being done to effectively treat people before they reached crisis point. People identified as in need of more detailed and specialized care are referred in the first instance to community mental health teams. These teams may include a community psychiatric nurse (CPN), a psychologist, an occupational therapist, a counselor, and a community support worker, as well as a social worker. Care coordinators may be assigned to the patient as a regular point of contact. Doctors may also ask local authority social services to assist the patient with day-to-day tasks and managing money. Residential options Residential care is an option for those who are unable to cope in the community, and this includes: Hostels – short-term accommodation, with supervision, to help patients until they can live more independently

Residential care homes – these offer a much higher level of support for people with severe mental health problems

Therapeutic communities – these are for short stays, with group or individual therapy as part of rehabilitation programs

Supported housing schemes – these enable patients to live independently, in furnished accommodation, with the back-up of a mental health support worker Waiting lists vary at different locations throughout the UK, but the NHS aims to provide consultant-led care within 18 weeks of an assessment.

Mental healthcare services for special groups in the UK According to the Mental Health Foundation, one in five UK women has a common mental health problem such as anxiety, depression, or self-harm. The issue is recognized by the UK government. In 2018, a major government task force report made a list of recommendations to improve mental healthcare for women. Problems impacting the mental health of women include domestic and sexual violence, stress from being a carer, menopause, perinatal depression, and pressures around body image. As a result, there are some services aimed specifically at women. GPs can refer patients to specialized services and support groups such as the PANDAS Foundation. This offers specific support to women with postnatal depression. Mind also has a range of programs for women. There is also a specific provision for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people. The mental health service MindOut works to improve the mental health of all LGBTQ communities and has a nationwide online service. Mind also has guidance for LGBTQ and people struggling with their sexuality and links to organizations that can help. There are also support groups for people with disabilities who are struggling with their mental health. Support line provides links to numerous organizations.

Prevention and education programs in the UK The NHS has a proactive role in advising people on how to improve their mental health and wellbeing. In addition, the Mental Health Foundation hosts Mental Health Awareness Week in May each year. The event has run for 21 years and has become one of the biggest awareness campaigns in the country. Previous themes have included kindness, body image, and reconnecting with nature. In 2022, it tackles loneliness and its impact. Campaigning organizations such as Mind support awareness week. Many of the charities that provide support to sufferers run their own awareness campaigns. For example, SANE, which also runs a crisis helpline, has a Black Dog Campaign to highlight awareness of depression. There are many local initiatives for those who recognize the importance of protecting their mental health. For instance, doctors’ surgeries and public libraries often have information and contact details about local activities that promote well-being. You can also search the internet for activities nearby. Some local mindfulness groups charge for sessions and classes, such as the Nottingham Mindfulness Group which charges £5 per session for its weekly meetings and up to £85 for some weekend workshops.