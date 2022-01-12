Insurance for sexual healthcare The NHS provides necessary sexual healthcare, including contraception, for free in the UK. However, waiting lists can be long and if you want a greater choice in services, you might want to consider arranging private health insurance. Fortunately, there are a number of private health insurance providers in the UK, which offer a range of policies. Naturally, premiums depend on your level of coverage, lifestyle, age, and pre-existing medical conditions. Expatica’s guide to Find the best health insurance quotes in the UK Read more Some of the largest health insurance companies in the UK include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global Healthcare plans usually operate on an excess basis; meaning you will need to pay a proportion of the cost when you need to use your insurance. Notably, it is also possible to pay for private healthcare on a one-off basis, should you need a specific type of treatment or an operation that has a very long waiting time on the NHS. However, be careful, as this option could cost you thousands of pounds depending on the treatment you require. You can read more about this in our guide to health insurance in the UK.

Pregnancy and childbirth The number of births in the UK has decreased in recent years, and women are choosing to have children later in life. The NHS offers free support and care throughout pregnancy and childbirth in the UK. And most expats will have access to the NHS and its maternity and birth care services.

Abortion in the UK Abortion is legal under most circumstances in England, Wales, and Scotland, based on the Abortion Act 1967. It can legally be carried out before 24 weeks of pregnancy and after 24 weeks in certain circumstances; for example, if the mother’s life is at risk or the child would be born with a severe disability. Only an NHS hospital or a licensed clinic can carry out an abortion, and these are usually available free of charge on the NHS. Abortion was illegal in Northern Ireland until 2019 when laws liberalized and the act itself decriminalized. That said, changes in the law only allow abortion during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, and later in cases where the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk, or in the cases of a fatal fetal abnormality. However, women who are more than twelve weeks pregnant can travel to England for safe and legal abortion care.

Erectile dysfunction treatment Sexual health clinics and your GP are able to support those with erectile dysfunction. There are many different causes and, therefore, treatment varies depending on this. Medicines such as Viagra (sildenafil) are often used in the UK. You can buy Viagra over the counter at pharmacies or online after consultation with a pharmacist. Other medicines available include tadalafil, vardenafil, and avanafil, although these are prescription-only medicines.

Services dealing with sexual problems in the UK There are several options when it comes to seeking support for sexual problems like erectile dysfunction or reduced libido. You can speak with your pharmacist about general problems and obtain over-the-counter medications. However, for further treatment or more specialized advice, you can speak to your GP. Mental health can affect sexual problems and vice versa. Therefore, your GP can refer you to a therapist or you can see one privately. Just make sure that any therapist you visit has accreditation from the College of Sexual and Relationship Therapists (COSRT). Relate is the UK’s biggest provider of relationship support, including advice and sex therapy. Each local branch sets its own costs which will vary depending on your needs.

Services dealing with sexual assault or abuse The UK legally defines sexual assault as “intentionally touching another person in a sexual manner, without that person’s consent or understanding”. Safeline is a specialist charity that works to support those who have experienced sexual assault, no matter their gender or sex. It offers a helpline and online support services. Meanwhile, Rape Crisis works across England and Wales and provides services for women and girls. Local crisis centers are accessible at any time in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. These support channels are free of charge, confidential, and offer emotional and practical support as well as advocacy. Reporting sexual abuse or assault England and Wales Here are some key contact numbers and websites where you can report sexual abuse and seek help: Call 999 to report the crime to the police as soon as possible or if you are still in immediate danger

Call 101 or report online

Some areas have Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) if you don’t wish to contact the police

Rape Crisis (for women only) and Victim Support (for men and women) also provide support with this and won’t force you to report the assault to the police if you don’t want to Scotland Call 999 to report the crime to the police as soon as possible or if you are in immediate danger

Call 101 or contact your local police station

There are support organizations for men and women if you don’t want to report it to the police Northern Ireland Call 999 to report the crime to the police as soon as possible, especially if you are still in immediate danger or hurt

Call 101 to report a non-emergency crime

The Rowan Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) provides professional support services and you can report an assault to them if you don’t want to contact the police It is entirely your choice whether to report a crime to the police. However, if you do, it is important to as soon as possible after the incident. It is also advisable to keep any clothes you were wearing unwashed for possible evidence and to try not to shower or bathe. But whether or not you wish to report a sexual assault or abuse, it is important to seek medical attention to treat any injuries and check for STIs, STDs, or possible pregnancy. If you have any concerns regarding your own thoughts or behavior, or the behavior of someone else close to you regarding child sexual assault or abuse, you can contact Stop It Now! by telephoning 0808 1000 900 or emailing [email protected].

Young people’s sexual health in the UK Sex education Sex and relationship education in schools is a legal requirement in the UK. However, schools that don’t teach the national curriculum, such as academies, don’t have to follow this. Generally speaking, relationship education starts at age three and continues throughout primary school. Children learn about an array of foundational subjects including how to identify safe and unsafe situations and people, puberty, and the appropriateness of films and other media. Children further explore sex education at secondary school. This includes sex and law, safe sex, healthy relationships (including sexual relationships), exploring sex and gender stereotypes, contraception, sexual health, and recognizing abuse. While some sections of the sex and relationship education curriculum are compulsory for all students, parents can withdraw their children from some topics covered. All schools must have a written policy on sex education which they must make available for parents for free. There are also a number of charities and organizations that focus on sex education and sexual health for young people. Big Talk Education, for instance, offers support and helplines for parents wanting to talk about topics relating to sex education and any concerns they might have. Sexual health service for youth in the UK Teen pregnancy rates in the UK are decreasing, and in 2018, there were just over 51,000 teen conceptions; down from over 100,000 in 2007. However, STIs are relatively high in young people. In fact, a case of chlamydia or gonorrhea is diagnosed in a young person every four minutes in England. The NHS provides local sexual health services for young people that offer advice and medical support for free. Brook is the only national charity that provides clinical sexual health services, as well as advice and support, for young people.