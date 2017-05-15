How to access hospital treatment in the UK Hospitals in the UK are secondary care services, meaning that your GP typically refers you, except for in an emergency. Essentially, anyone living in the UK can access hospital treatment through the NHS, which is free at the point of use. However, if you have just moved to the UK or are staying there temporarily, then charges may apply. Notably, citizens from the EU/EEA and Switzerland can use their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to access treatment in the UK; be it for an emergency or not. However, different charges will apply to those who are from outside these areas. Before you can be referred to a specialist service at a hospital, the first step is to speak to your doctor. This applies to both inpatient and outpatient services. Your doctor will then write a referral letter to your agreed hospital, or give you the go-ahead to book an appointment through the NHS e-referral system. You will generally receive a letter, phone call, or text to confirm your appointment. Notably, while you may not need to know your NHS number in order to receive care, it will help NHS staff find your health records. You will get an NHS number and card when you register with your GP, and this number will also be on your referral letter. Services not covered by the NHS It is important to be aware that while the NHS provides free healthcare at the point of use, it will not cover all services; for instance, procedures that are considered to be cosmetic or some drugs and treatments that are new or experimental, such as breakthrough cancer drugs. Of course, you can always choose to see a private consultant or opt to have private treatment. In this case, you will need to arrange private health insurance or cover the costs out of pocket. You can read more about this further down the guide. Depending on your job, some employers will also offer private medical insurance as a staff benefit. To be clear, if you are going down the private route, you will likely not need to seek a GP referral first and will cut back significantly on waiting times.

Emergency treatment in the UK The NHS responds to over 110 million urgent calls or visits every year. Anyone can receive emergency medical attention in the UK. And as an expat living in the country, you won’t need to pay to visit an Accident and Emergency (A&E) department. Expatica’s guide to Mark down these emergency phone numbers in the UK Read more The NHS distinguishes between emergency care and urgent care. If you or someone you are with requires immediate, emergency attention, you should call 999. You will be connected to a team that can dispatch an ambulance and will assess the emergency. Alternatively, you can simply show up to any A&E department in an emergency and wait to be seen. Notably, it is possible to contact the emergency services by text if you can’t make a voice call, but you must register with the emergency SMS service first. You can simply text ‘register’ to 999 to sign up. If you require urgent care and can’t speak to your doctor, you should call 111. You will be asked a series of questions and directed to the most appropriate service for your condition or problem. You can also go online and contact NHS 111 for pharmacy advice or urgent refills, out-of-hours GP appointments, and referrals to urgent treatment centers.

Hospital stays in the UK: what to expect If you are admitted to a hospital in the UK, it is likely that you will end up in a ward that has beds separated by curtains. In most cases, you won’t have a private room or bathroom, and you will be given limited meal choices. That said, visitors are usually allowed to bring in food from outside and you can also bring your own personal items, such as toiletries and clothes. You will likely need to bring your own laptop or device for watching programs or entertainment. In summary, wards are basic and facilities will vary based on their location. Private hospitals in the UK By contrast, private hospitals in the UK offer better facilities and are likely to look more state of the art. Essentially, the main differences are privacy and comfort. For instance, you will be offered a private room, given more extensive food options, and generally enjoy a more relaxing environment. Having said that, the medical attention that you will receive in a private hospital is unlikely to be superior to what the NHS offers. In fact, your private doctor or consultant may actually work for the NHS. Moreover, NHS hospitals also perform private procedures and reserve some beds for private patients. Your private health insurance provider may even offer you a cash benefit for having a private procedure in an NHS hospital. You just need to check your individual plan.

Hospital costs in the UK There is no cost for receiving care at an NHS hospital as treatment is covered through the country’s government-funded universal healthcare system. Therefore, you will not be sent an itemized bill after your stay, unlike in the United States. Prescriptions are also subsidized, and whether you pay will depend on your age or circumstances. For instance, those under 16 years of age or over 60 do not pay, as well as women who are pregnant or have had a baby in the previous 12 months. Health insurance for hospital costs in the UK On the other hand, charges do apply to private hospitals and private treatment, and your insurance plan will cover all or some of these costs. It is important to understand that without having private health insurance, you will need to pay out of pocket, and these costs can really mount up. For instance, a consultation can range from around £100 to £250 and a surgical procedure can cost more than £10,000. Expatica’s guide to Find the best health insurance quotes in the UK Read more Healthcare is generally available on both a personal and family basis, and premiums depend on your level of cover, lifestyle, age, and pre-existing medical conditions. Notably, most private policies will not cover emergency treatment, maternity services, and treatment for long-term or chronic conditions such as diabetes or arthritis. Some of the largest health insurance companies in the UK include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global Of course, it is important to check individual plans to see what is covered through insurance, whether there is an upfront cost, and how you can claim back for medical procedures and treatments. You can discuss payment plans with your chosen insurance provider.

Being discharged from UK hospitals Each hospital in the UK has its own discharge policy and your medical team or consultant will discharge you. You will receive a discharge letter and instructions for follow-up care, including a list of prescriptions and enough medicine for about a week. The kind of outpatient care you receive will depend on your health condition and its complexity.

Visiting someone in a UK hospital Visiting hours and rules will depend on the hospital, and you should check with the hospital or visit its website in advance. Because of COVID-19, rules have also been tightened. For this reason, you may not be able to visit the person because of additional restrictions. However, if you do arrange a visit, you can generally bring in food, tablets, laptops, toiletries, magazines, books, and so on. That said, you should check with the ward beforehand to confirm what you can bring for patients.