Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist If your child is in immediate danger and in need of emergency care, you should call 999 for an ambulance, or go directly to a hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) department. Otherwise, your first point of call should always be your doctor’s surgery. GPs are effectively the gatekeepers to the NHS. Your GP will examine your child and, if necessary, refer the patient for specialized pediatric care. This may well involve a trip to a hospital where pediatricians are usually based. Specialist help is available for a range of behavioral and development needs as well as medical conditions, mental health, and disabilities. A study by the General Medical Council (GMC) shows that only the US and Australia have more recognized medical specialties than the UK. This means that patients have access to a greater variety of specialist medical care in the UK than elsewhere in Europe. There are officially 61 specialist disciplines (PDF) covered by trained doctors in the UK, which is almost twice as many as the Netherlands. The GMC provides a list of the recognized specialties that are being practiced. If your GP refers your child to a specialist or another health professional, such as a dentist or ophthalmologist, you may have the right to choose which hospital in England to go to for the first outpatient appointment. You can also choose which consultant-led team will be in charge of the treatment. Notably, while your GP will recommend a specialist or hospital, you are free to seek out your own. The NHS provides an online search tool to help patients choose one by name, location, and specialty. You are also free to opt for a private consultation or treatment if you prefer.

Children’s dental care in the UK In the UK, dental care is free for children up to the age of 18, and for those in full-time education up to the age of 19. However, you will need to find an NHS dentist who is willing to add new patients to their list, and this is not easy as the system is chronically overloaded. This is largely due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 which caused big increases in waiting lists for dental treatment. In January 2022, The Daily Express newspaper highlighted the crisis in finding an NHS dentist. The NHS advises parents to take their children to the dentist as soon as their first milk teeth appear and to arrange check-ups for them at regular intervals as advised by the dentist, or at least once a year. Despite dental care being free for children in the UK, the NHS concedes that only around 29.8% of children visited an NHS dentist in the 12 months leading up to 31 December 2020. However, again, this is partly due to the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions on movement. A YouGov survey from 2019 also highlighted the lack of education that UK children receive about their oral health. It found that only 29% of British children aged five to 16 were given lessons in school on how to look after their teeth.

Mental healthcare in the UK According to the Local Government Association (LGA), at least one in six children and young people in the UK had a diagnosable mental health condition in January 2022. And more than 4,000 children were admitted to inpatient mental healthcare in 2019/20. Emotional disorders, particularly anxiety and depression, increased during the COVID-19 lockdowns and movement restrictions. The LGA identifies online bullying as another strain on the emotional health of young people. The NHS has established pathways to treatment for children with mental health problems and provides advice to parents about spotting signs, support organizations, and how to seek professional help. A range of specialists can help Parents, carers, and young people can receive direct support through NHS children and young people’s mental health services (CYPMHS). Local and regional teams provide access to the following: psychiatrists

psychologists

social workers

nurses

support workers

occupational therapists

psychological therapists – this may include child psychotherapists, family psychotherapists, play therapists, and creative art therapists

primary mental health workers

education mental health practitioners – who work in mental health support teams in schools and colleges

children’s wellbeing practitioners

specialist substance misuse workers Getting help from a specialist CYPMHS is different depending on where you live, and waiting times can also vary. Most CYPMHS have their own website with information about access and referrals. You can also look at your local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) website and search for children and young people’s mental health. There are many services that provide help without a referral, including crisis helplines that anyone can call. You can find out where to get urgent help for mental health on the NHS website. Additionally, voluntary community-based youth information services often have drop-in sessions for advice and professional help. The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families website provides information and a video about how young people receive support from mental health services. The Royal College of Psychiatrists website also has material about who’s who in CYPMHS, along with information for parents and young people.

Preventative healthcare programs for children In 2009, the UK government established a national Healthy Child Programme that is designed to offer every family support to make healthy choices. The program concentrates on improving health and development in the first few years of life through immunizations and detailed monitoring. School nurses, health visitors, and community nurses intervene where problems with children are identified. This may be related to obesity and diet or other health problems. It can also include issues around the quality of care children receive at home. Specific help is available for single parents at Gingerbread groups. This national charity has been operating nationwide as a provider of support services for one-parent families since 1918. It also organizes events and holidays for single-parent families. There are two million single-parent families in the UK. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the education system in the UK Read more GP surgeries normally have an exhaustive list of community healthcare initiatives for parents and children. Local councils can also point families towards groups offering support. Groups such as Home-Start exist to help parents who are struggling to cope. In 2021, it supported 56,000 children in 27,000 families. There are more than 180 local, independent Home-Starts working in 71% of local authority areas across the UK. Around 13,500 volunteers visit family homes to provide support. There are also mum and toddler groups in communities throughout the UK. Information is usually available from midwives and doctors, local libraries and council offices, churches, or online search engines.