Adrian is old, but that’s okay because he likes being gnarly and a little wiser than he used to be. Home was England, then Australia, then the Netherlands, and is currently England again after long periods of expat-ery. He’s been telling stories for 42 years as a journalist, media advisor, copywriter, and editor. Rarely pictured without a glass of something tasty in his hand, Adrian enjoys dual UK and Australian citizenship which means his cricket team always wins.