The climate and seasons in Switzerland

Regional climatic zones in Switzerland Switzerland is essentially divided into three distinct climatic zones – the Alps, the Central Plateau, and the canton of Ticino. Due to varying factors such as landscape, latitude, prevailing winds, and air currents, the climate and temperatures can vary significantly throughout these zones. The Central Plateau (or Mittelland) The Central Plateau, also known as the Mittelland or middle country, runs across the east to the west of Switzerland; between the Jura Mountains and the Alps. This is both a climatic and geographical zone and is home to the capital, Bern, as well as the main Swiss cities of Zurich, Lausanne, and Geneva. Sitting at a mean altitude of 580 meters, the plateau covers around 30% of the country but houses more than two-thirds of its total population. It is also the center of the country's farming industry. The climate in the Central Plateau is moderately continental, with cold winters and often reaching freezing temperatures in January, and warm summers, with highs of around 25°C. There are two types of wind that affect the climate and temperature in the Mittelland, too. The first is the cold, dry Bise wind that blows the northeast to southwest, through the Central Plateau, and over the Alps. In the summer, this can cause dry and sunny weather; whereas, in winter, it can lead to cloudy skies and even severe ice in Geneva and neighboring communities. The second wind is the warmer and moist Alpine Foehn (or Föhn), which blows over the Alps from the Mediterranean Sea in spring. This can cause heavy storms with winds of hurricane strength. The Alps As you might expect, the climate in Switzerland becomes colder with increasing altitude and slope exposure. In fact, it drops about one degree Celsius with every 200 meters of elevation gain. Therefore, when you reach the Alps in the south of the country, the climate becomes more extreme. Because most of Switzerland is located on the northern side of the Alps, it also experiences lower temperatures than on the southern side. Zermatt, Switzerland That said, the weather in the Swiss Alps can be extremely temperamental. This is due to variations in landscape, elevation, and the different air masses that come into play. For instance, it can snow in June during cold spells but be relatively mild and sunny during winter. Thunderstorms are also fairly frequent in some areas of the Alps during the warm season, which runs from May to September. However, there are dry pockets of land that are sheltered high up in the mountains, such as Davos and Zermatt, which are popular destinations for skiing. The fog phenomenon During autumn and winter, parts of the northern Alpine valleys, as well as the villages and cities of the low areas of the Mittelland, experience a climatic phenomenon in the form of a lowland fog. This occurs when the stable, high-pressure weather conditions prevail over central Europe and the Alps and create cold air masses. This results in a blanket of fog that can cover the areas for days or even weeks. A fog wave over Mittelland at sunrise in Switzerland Meanwhile, towns perched high up in the Alps get to enjoy warm weather due to an inversion. This occurs when the air above the fog line is warmer than the air below. For this reason, Switzerland's high-altitude resorts are extremely popular destinations come wintertime. The canton of Ticino Located just south of the Alps, on the border of Italy, Ticino is the southernmost canton of Switzerland. As you might expect, the canton shares a similar climate to its neighbor which is almost Mediterranean. In fact, Ticino is one of the warmest regions in Switzerland with an average daily high temperature of 17°C. Unsurprisingly, the canton is a major tourist destination and is famous for its rich culture and gastronomy. Ascona in Ticino From June to September, the warmer temperatures make it particularly popular among tourists and locals alike; not to mention expats seeker more comfortable climes. That said, summer can also bring about frequent afternoon thunderstorms, as well as heavy rainfall in autumn.

Climate averages in Switzerland As mentioned, Switzerland has four distinct seasons which affect the weather and temperatures throughout the country. Average temperatures in Switzerland Winter is the coldest and grayest season in Switzerland, with January and February the most severe months. During this time, the temperature generally ranges from -2°C to 7°C, with only a few hours of sunlight each day. However, this can vary greatly depending on where you are. In summer, the weather is fairly pleasant, with the daytime temperature ranging from 18°C to 28°C. You'll find the warmest temperatures in July and August. During spring and autumn, it generally ranges from 8°C to 15°C. Average rainfall in Switzerland Overall, Switzerland receives between 812mm and 2,387mm of rainfall throughout the year. Summer is the wettest season and late autumn to early spring is the driest. But again, precipitation varies considerably due to the different climatic zones and landscapes within the country. The average rainfall on the Central Plateau, for instance, is between 812mm and 1,320mm. The foothills of the Alps, meanwhile, receive between 1,219mm and 1,625mm. Generally speaking, the High Alps and the southernmost canton of Ticino have the wettest conditions in the country. The average annual humidity also ranges from between 66% and 80% throughout Switzerland. Average snowfall in Switzerland The average snowfall also varies considerably due to the different climatic zones and landscapes. For instance, the most extreme snowfall is found on the Säntis mountain peak; this receives an annual average of 1,114cm of snow over 123 days. This stands at 2,502 meters elevation and is the highest point in the Appenzell Alps. White snow caps on the Alpine peaks of Säntis Meanwhile, Lugano, which is located in the canton of Ticino at 273 meters, only receives around 26cm each year, with an average of just four days of snowfall. Of course, for this reason, Switzerland's popular ski resorts can be found at high altitudes. Davos, Scuol, and Samedan, for instance, all sit above 1,500 metres elevation, in the canton of Graubünden.

Holiday seasons in Switzerland There are two main holiday seasons in Switzerland: summer and winter. Each season brings with it an array of exciting activities to enjoy as we are about to explore. Summer tourist season Switzerland's summer tourist season runs from around May to September, and begins in June in the more mountainous areas. During this time, the country celebrates Swiss National Day, which falls on 1 August and brings extra crowds to the cities and towns. School holidays also last for around four to eight weeks during the summer, depending on the canton. This is something to bear in mind when planning your family vacation. Lake Leisee in Zermatt Some of the most popular summer family activities include hiking and cycling, enjoying leisurely time at public outdoor swimming areas and lakes, and relaxing in city parks. Winter ski season The ski season usually kicks off from mid to late November in Switzerland's high-altitude resorts and lasts until April. This is when families head to popular mountain resorts such as Zermatt and St. Moritz. Again, school holidays generally occur over the Christmas period from late December until after Epiphany on 6 January. Zwischenzeit (between time) Interestingly, the period between the summer season and ski season actually has a name in Switzerland – Zwischenzeit, which literally translates to "between time". During this period, most ski resorts are closed and the mountain towns are quiet. The cities are also pleasantly uncrowded, making this a great opportunity to explore the country without having to tackle the masses and pay peak-season prices on accommodation and attractions. Again, many Swiss schools take an Autumn break for one to three weeks during Zwischenzeit, in late September and early October.

How climate change is affecting Switzerland Climate change is affecting every country across the globe – and Switzerland is no exception. Natural causes aside, these significant climatic alterations are believed to be the result of increasing greenhouse gas emissions. This has mostly occurred in the last three decades. Greta Thunberg joins thousands of students in the school climate strike in Lausanne The National Center for Climate Services (NCCS) is the official Swiss government body that monitors climate change, risks, and opportunities, and mitigation measures. It expects that in the future, summers will be drier in Switzerland, and there will be more heavy storms and hotter days. The hottest June on record Since 1864, Switzerland has seen an increase of 2°C in the average annual temperature, and this warming trend is expected to continue. In fact, data released by MeteoSwiss in 2021 shows that seven of the ten highest average June temperatures, since records began, have occurred since 2002. With an average of 15.3°C, June 2019 was also the second hottest June ever. Declining snowfall The rising temperature has also had a dramatic effect on the amount of snowfall in Switzerland with major decreases being seen since the 1980s. Annual rainfall is also declining and the country is experiencing drier summers and more frequent extreme weather conditions.