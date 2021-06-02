3. Is it easy to find love in Switzerland? Dating is hard anywhere, but if you are not familiar with local customs, it can be even more difficult in Switzerland. The Swiss are not particularly romantic and certainly do not indulge in public displays of affection. But, they do take love seriously. Because it is a reserved society, the Swiss like to take their time to get to know you. It is easier for expats in Switzerland to meet people and date in bigger cities like Zurich and Geneva. Happily, the Swiss are open to dating foreigners – 36% of the country’s marriages in 2019 were between a local citizen and an expat! Independence is a big part of Swiss culture and that applies to dating too. Giving your significant other plenty of personal space and privacy will help you create a strong relationship. But first you have to find your partner. The reserved nature of the Swiss means they will likely wait an age before asking anyone out on a date. Though Swiss men are generally expected to make the first approach, they are reported to move at a glacial pace. Other dating tips include dressing smart and not spilling your guts on the first date. The Swiss appreciate discretion. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to dating in Switzerland Read more Online dating Although the rest of the world has embraced online dating, Switzerland is still behind the curve. Dating apps and sites are increasingly popular in big Swiss cities, but they are still not taken very seriously by Swiss locals. Love. And marriage? Getting serious with your Swiss partner? You might expect to move in with them and even have children, but marriage might not be on the cards. This is because the Swiss are growing ever more hesitant to marry and are divorcing in increasing numbers. In fact, in 2019, there was a 6% decrease in marriages from the previous year. The number of divorces increased by 0.4% in the same year. While Switzerland has made major strides in securing LGBTQ+ rights, Swiss voters will decide in 2021 whether to legalize same-sex marriage. The Swiss government recognized same-sex unions in 2007.

4. What’s it like to work in Switzerland? At work, the Swiss are all-business. They tend to be friendly but reserved and value polite plain speaking and punctuality. Additionally, formality is deeply ingrained in the Swiss business culture, as is hierarchy. You should expect to use surnames and titles when addressing colleagues and should avoid off-color jokes and divulging personal information. If you’re moving to Switzerland for a better work-life balance then you are in luck. Expats in Switzerland say they have a better quality of life. Locals tend to go home to eat lunch with family, and evenings and weekends are strictly for family and friends. This attitude is bolstered by strict office hours (typically 8:00-17:00 with a maximum of 45 hours a week) and a good amount of time off. In fact, Swiss workers are legally entitled to a minimum of four weeks of paid vacation time, along with public holidays. Employees also have a high level of protection in Switzerland, which means discrimination and ill-treatment are not common and employers tend to be very flexible and accommodating. Still, the competition for a job is fierce and opportunities are limited for non-EU expats. However, there are job quotas for well-qualified foreigners and English speakers. Good news for Americans wanting to move to Switzerland: if you have a background in engineering, finance, IT, and medicine, you will find it easier to find a job in Switzerland. In addition, speaking the official languages in your canton of residence will give you an edge in landing a job there. If you have Swiss residency, you might also be able to set up your own business.

6. What's it like being a woman in Switzerland? Despite generally being quite progressive, Switzerland has a way to go when it comes to women's rights. It was the last country in Europe to give women the right to vote – in 1970. Switzerland abolished the legal authority of the husband over the wife in 1985. Since then, women are able to get a job or open a bank account in their own right. In fact, Switzerland only decriminalized domestic violence in the 1990s. And, women still earn 19% less than men, although gender-based pay discrimination became illegal under the 2020 Swiss Federal Gender Equality Act. The women's rights movement is quickly gaining ground, though. In the 2019 election, women won over 40% of seats in the Swiss Parliament. And, Switzerland now works to prohibit female genital mutilation and forced marriage. When it comes to women in the workplace, the country also offers numerous employment protections for women, including maternity leave. Additionally, Swiss law requires local healthcare schemes to cover gynecological visits and prenatal care. Since 2002, women can also get an abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

7. Is Switzerland good for raising kids? With such a great quality of life, Switzerland is also a good place to raise kids. There are plenty of outdoor spaces to explore and a wealth of child-friendly facilities all over the country. The country is also very safe. This means children are often raised to be independent from a young age and then given free rein to move about on their own. In fact, most Swiss kids go to and from school on their own or with friends. In addition, expats in Switzerland have access to some of the best education in the world. The Swiss educational system includes private, public and, international schools, as well as boarding schools. Children in Switzerland have to attend school until the age of 15. After this point, they can continue their education at upper secondary or vocational schools, and then go on to some of the best universities in the world. The Swiss school system also offers plenty of holidays for kids. The main break is a holiday of four to eight weeks during the summer. But, kids also get time off for Christmas as well as spring and autumn break. Many Swiss schools also give kids a day off for cantonal public holidays. Extra costs for expat kids When it comes to healthcare, expats in Switzerland have to get special insurance for their kids. This is because family health insurance policies in the country do not cover children. But, basic health insurance will generally cover pediatric services, vaccinations, and basic medical treatments. Although vaccinations are not compulsory in Switzerland, most kids living there receive vaccinations for whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and measles. However, expats in Switzerland should know that childcare is very expensive. Full-time childcare can take up as much as two-thirds of the average Swiss salary. Though, of course, there are many tax breaks available. Créches are available for children as young as newborns, and after the age of four, most kids attend nursery school. Many Swiss also use canton-run centers, foster families, or even au pairs and babysitters.

8. What’s the healthcare situation in Switzerland? Switzerland has a world-class universal healthcare system. This is partly because the country spends big on healthcare – more than CHF 8,785 per resident. But, unlike many other countries, it is not financed through taxes. Instead, all Swiss residents contribute to canton-run Swiss health insurance schemes. Many also take out private health insurance. With this, all residents can access healthcare, and the insurance covers around 80%–90% of costs. Basic Swiss health insurance offers a wide range of benefits. As such, policies usually cover outpatient treatment, emergency care, prescribed medicines, and vaccinations. In addition, policyholders can access prenatal care, gynecology check-ups, and rehabilitation. You can also use your health insurance to access mental health care and alternative therapies such as homeopathy and Chinese medicine.

9. What are the downsides of living in Switzerland? Switzerland certainly offers a very high quality of life. But, expats living in Switzerland also find that there are some downsides. The incredibly high cost of living is one, though it is somewhat alleviated by higher salaries. Generally, expats find they pay far more for housing, childcare, and day-to-day expenses than they do back home. In addition, the reserved, formal culture – at work and in personal relations – can be difficult to get used to. Because of this, many expats say that it can be difficult to integrate and make friends in Switzerland. The traditional, patriarchal society can also mean that Switzerland is not quite as progressive as your home country. For example, while women are afforded many rights, there is still work to be done to achieve gender equality. The country also lags behind most of western Europe when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights.