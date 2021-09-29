Secondary education in Spain

The secondary education system in Spain After children have completed primary school in Spain, they must attend compulsory secondary education from the age of 12 to 16. This stage is called Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (compulsory secondary education), or ESO for short. There are several types of centers that teach ESO: Institutos de Educación Secundaria (IES) : These state-funded institutions for secondary education are free to attend and are the most common type of secondary school in Spain.

: These state-funded institutions for secondary education are free to attend and are the most common type of secondary school in Spain. Colegios concertados : These are state-funded private schools. However, as they are often Catholic, you might pay a fee for tuition. Still, fees are lower than private schools.

: These are state-funded private schools. However, as they are often Catholic, you might pay a fee for tuition. Still, fees are lower than private schools. Centros privados: To attend these schools, you need to pay tuition and registration fees. As they run independently from the state, they may provide different curriculums. Once students have finished their ESO, they may continue at school until the age of 18. After this, they can either study the Spanish Baccalaureate (or Bachillerato) in preparation for university or Formación Profesional (FP), which is vocational training. Conversely, students can begin working at the age of 16.

Private secondary schools in Spain Notably, Spain is also home to a range of fee-charging, private secondary schools. Below are some of the most popular types on offer. Religious schools Most religious schools in Spain provide a Catholic-based curriculum, and some integrate religion into the curriculum more than others. Many of these religious schools are colegios concertados, which the state oversees. However, these schools might expect parents to pay fees. Additionally, there are private international schools that are connected to other Christian churches and Jewish schools. Method schools Spain is also home to several Spanish and international Montessori and Waldorf-Steiner schools. These provide a child-led, hands-on education. Moreover, many offer the ESO and Bachillerato curriculums to prepare students for university. Ludus is a helpful search tool that allows you to look for alternative schools across the different provinces in Spain. International schools in Spain There are also 281 International Schools in Spain, which is the fifth-largest number in the world. These schools are located in 28 different cities, with the majority being in Madrid (56) and Barcelona (47). They follow another country’s curriculum and teach in another language such as English, French, or German. For this reason, they are very popular among expat families, particularly those with short postings, such as embassy staff and NGO workers. Expatica’s guide to Read more about international schools in Spain Read more International schools in Spain charge more than state schools or colegios concertados. For instance, you can expect to pay anywhere from €2,000 to over €20,000 a year in fees, plus registration costs. If you are unsure whether an international school is right for your child, below are some of the main pros and cons that you might want to consider. The pros of international schools in Spain High quality : Various certification bodies monitor international schools, therefore they typically offer a high level of teaching, great resources, and facilities

: Various certification bodies monitor international schools, therefore they typically offer a high level of teaching, great resources, and facilities Familiarity : Attending an international school offers your child continuity if they are used to a specific system and curriculum

: Attending an international school offers your child continuity if they are used to a specific system and curriculum International environment : Your child will meet teachers and students from all over the world and gain globally recognized qualifications

: Your child will meet teachers and students from all over the world and gain globally recognized qualifications Easier to make friends : If the language of tuition is the same as their home country, your child will easily make new friends and won’t have to face a learning barrier

: If the language of tuition is the same as their home country, your child will easily make new friends and won’t have to face a learning barrier Special Educational Needs (SEN): Many international schools provide support for children with special educational needs (SEN). Local schools should also offer SEN (or NEE in Spanish) support, but learning Spanish may add another challenge for a child who already has a learning difficulty. The cons of international schools in Spain Expense : International school fees can cost up to €20,000, which is much more expensive than state schools

: International school fees can cost up to €20,000, which is much more expensive than state schools Integration : If you stay in Spain long-term, your child might take longer to learn Spanish and fit into the local culture

: If you stay in Spain long-term, your child might take longer to learn Spanish and fit into the local culture Convenience : Most international schools are in big cities, so if you live elsewhere, your options might be limited

: Most international schools are in big cities, so if you live elsewhere, your options might be limited High standards: Students might feel increased pressure to achieve academic excellence because of the prestigious level of education at international schools

Graduating in Spain At the end of the ESO phase, students must take an exam that is set by the Ministry of Education (MEFP). If they pass all but two subjects, they will receive the lower compulsory secondary education certificate – or Graduado en Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (GESO). Notably, they must also pass either language or mathematics. Students will receive a total mark (ranging from 1 to 10) which is an average of all their subjects, and the pass rate is 5 and above. Once a student has their certificate (GESO), they can continue their secondary education in Spain by following the academic Bachillerato track, entering vocational training (FP), or seeking employment. If, on the other hand, they fail, they will receive a certificate with the subjects and number of years they have studied. They can also repeat failed courses. The Bachillerato The Bachillerato is a two-year academic course that prepares students aged 16 to 18 for university. It is available at public schools and many private and international schools in Spain. The Bachillerato consists of three branches: Sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences

Arts Then, within each branch of Bachillerato, students must study these core subjects: Philosophy

Spanish (or co-official) language and literature

A foreign language

Spanish history Each branch also has at least two optional science, humanities, or arts subjects. At the end of the two years, students must undergo another external exam set by the MEFP to obtain their Bachillerato diploma. Once they have completed their secondary education in Spain along this academic track, they must then take entrance exams (EBAU or Selectividad) if they want to continue to university. Trade schools in Spain The academic Bachillerato track isn’t the only option for students wanting to complete their secondary education in Spain after the ESO phase. Indeed, many schools also offer Formación Profesional (FP), which is vocational training. Basic training begins in the last year of ESO. After that, students can begin one or two years of intermediate vocational training – Formación Profesional de grado medio (CFGM). The Spanish government publishes a list of available subjects and courses comprise the following: Modules in the chosen subject

Spanish (plus the co-official language)

A foreign language

Related social and applied sciences

Mathematics

A work placement (formación en centros de trabajo – FCT) If students pass their modules, they receive a technician certificate (Técnico). With this qualification, they can access higher technical education (ciclos formativos de grado superior) or even continue to the Bachillerato qualification. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Spain The International Baccalaureate (IB) is a globally recognized qualification for students aged 16 to 19. It is popular among expats, as it is transferable to many countries. Many private and international schools in Spain offer the IB program. Likewise, some state schools offer it. In fact, some schools even allow students to study for a double diploma to receive both the IB and the Bachillerato qualifications.