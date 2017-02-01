Why learn Spanish? Spanish is the dominant language in Spain. In fact, over 72% of the Spanish population speak it as their first language. Of course, other dialects may also be spoken in other areas. For example, Catalan is widely used in the regions of Catalonia, Valencia, and the Balearic Islands; while Galician and Basque are used in Galicia and the Basque Country, respectively. However, Spanish, also known as Castillan, is the predominant language in Spain. As such, it can be very useful to have at least a basic understanding of it if you plan to move to the country. Whether you learn Spanish in Spain or elsewhere, it is a very useful language to know. This is because there are 471 million native Spanish speakers in the world, making it the second most widely-spoken language in the world, behind Chinese. And, of course, it is the official language in 22 countries including Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the language and culture of Catalonia Read more Spanish is also one of the easiest languages for native English speakers to learn. This is because English and Spanish are both Latin languages, so have a similar linguistic base. As such, most English speakers would only need about 600 hours to master the language; instead of the 2,200 estimated for more complex languages like Arabic or Mandarin. Of course, understanding Spanish will also give you access to a wide range of entertainment options while living in Spain. For example, you will have an easier time listening to the news on TV, watching films, listening to music, and even venturing out to the theater.

How to learn Spanish before moving to Spain Of course, you could wait until you move to Spain before you learn the language. After all, you would have the benefit of immersion. However, as we have already mentioned, it can be useful to have a basic grasp of Spanish before you move; even if you plan to learn Spanish in Spain. Expatica’s guide to Check out these useful Spanish phrases and expressions Read more Either way, expats who choose to learn Spanish will enjoy significant advantages upon arrival in their new home country. For instance, it might be easier for them to arrange a visa or secure a job, or perhaps attend primary school, secondary school, or university. And, of course, having a few choice Spanish phrases up your sleeve will ease your cultural integration into the country. International Spanish language schools If you want to learn Spanish in Spain, then you may wish to get a headstart in the classroom before you move. If this sounds like you, then you may want to look for a language school that has locations in both Spain and your home country. That way, you can seamlessly continue to learn Spanish in Spain after you move. Because Spanish is so widely spoken around the world, it should come as no surprise to learn that there are many international language schools where you can learn it. Here are a few that may be useful: Cervantes Institute – a Spanish public institution that aims to further the teaching of Spanish around the world with locations in 90 cities across 43 countries.

Berlitz – a popular language school that offers classes in a variety of different settings, ranging from group classes to private, one-on-one lessons.

Language International – an online search portal that allows you to find thousands of Spanish language schools around the world and arrange private, one-to-one lessons.

Where to learn Spanish in Spain A strong reason for learning Spanish in Spain is that you will have access to a wide range of classes. For example, you can attend intensive courses and immersion programs, as well as casual conversational classes or summer camps. And, of course, many of these will offer class visits to some of Spain’s famous historic sites, museums, bars, and restaurants. As such, you will have the added benefit of accelerating your learning through immersion. With this, you will also be able to pick up some popular Spanish phrases and informal expressions. Language schools in Spain Cervantes Escuela Internacional Cervantes International School is part of the Cervantes Institute network, which is a group of accredited Spanish schools in Spain and abroad. The main campus is located in Malaga, but there are partner schools in six other cities. Cervantes offers Spanish lessons for all levels and ages, in addition to accommodation and activities. The language institution also guarantees students’ success at the DELE exam. Locations: Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid, Granada, Salamanca, Seville, and Valencia don Quijote The don Quijote language school offers Spanish lessons to students across Spain and Latin America and has a strong history that spans two decades. The school offers more than 20 Spanish courses, from beginner Spanish courses to Spanish teacher level. These can also be combined with activities such as cooking, scuba diving, and tango dancing. There are also specialized classes for specific industries, so students can learn medical or business Spanish. Locations: Alicante, Barcelona, Cadiz, Granada, Madrid, Malaga, Marbella, Pamplona, Salamanca, San Sebastian, Seville, Tenerife, and Valencia Enforex Enforex has 13 language schools across Spain, and even more in Latin American countries. They provide Spanish courses for travelers, intensive learners, as well as business learners and children. They also offer a Spanish summer camp for students aged five to 18 years in several major cities in Spain. These day and residential camps allow children to make Spanish friends their own age, with around 60% of Spanish students attending, while improving their language skills and participating in a variety of sports, excursions, and other activities. Locations: Alicante, Barcelona, Cádiz, Granada, Madrid, Málaga, Marbella, Pamplona, San Sebastian, Salamanca, Sevilla, Tenerife, and Valencia Estudio Sampere Estudio Sampere is a small group of family-run boutique schools. They have been offering Spanish lessons to international students since 1956, and now have locations in Cuba and Ecuador. Today, Sampere offers a variety of programs, including intensive Spanish courses, DELE preparation classes, and beginner and teen classes. The school is recognized by leading Spanish institutions, including Instituto Cervantes, IALC (International Association of Language Centers), AATSP (American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese), and NAFSA (Association of International Educators). Locations: Alicante, Madrid, and Salamanca International House World Organization International House is a global network of schools with seven locations in Spain. Spanish lessons focus on practicing grammar in contexts that replicate everyday life, and students can combine classes with activities such as cultural visits. Their courses include general Spanish courses, Spanish for business, DELE preparation, as well as Spanish cooking classes. The majority of students are between 20 and 40 years of age. Locations: Barcelona, Cadiz, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, and Valencia Home Language International Home Language International offers full-immersion Spanish programs. Because you will be the only student in your accredited language teacher’s house, you will have the opportunity to learn Spanish in Spain in a useful way. Classes range from 10 hours to a full week and involve trips as well as other fun cultural activities, but you can fully customize your program. Locations: Alicante, Barcelona, Basque County, Granada, Madrid, Malaga, Marbella, Salamanca, Seville, Tenerife, and Valencia Linguaschools Linguaschools offers seven locations in Spain and prides itself on Spanish lessons that foster a more familiar atmosphere for students. Teachers take the time to get to know their students and understand what they need so that they can give proper instruction. While the schools offer a wide range of courses and other services, they are small enough to provide personalized service. Locations: Barcelona, Granada, Madrid, Malaga, Salamanca, San Sebastian, and Valencia

Government Spanish lessons in Spain Las Escuelas de Idiomas is a network of government-funded language schools with locations dotted all across Spain. Although the schools specialize in Spanish, they also teach other modern languages. Because courses are quite reasonable – most cost less than €100 – this is also a cost-effective way of learning Spanish in Spain. Many regional Spanish governments also offer Spanish lessons for newcomers. In the Madrid region, for instance, the local government runs the Escuelas Oficiales de Idiomas de la Comunidad de Madrid (Official Language Schools of the Community of Madrid). As well as learning Spanish here, students can also learn German, Arabic, French, English, Irish, Japanese, Russian, and more modern languages. Additionally, the Valencia and Catalan regions have similar government-run setups for learning Spanish in Spain. Depending on where you move to in the country, you might be able to arrange some language lessons by checking the local government website.

Learning Spanish with a computer or smartphone app If you want to casually learn Spanish in Spain or plan to master the basics before you move, downloading a language learning app can be really useful. Here are a few popular ones to get you hablando (talking) like a pro in no time. Babbel – If you’re looking for an extensive course that integrates all language skills, then you might want to consider getting the full version of Babbel.

Beelinguapp – Beelinguapp offers audiobook lessons that can be easily downloaded. As such, the app relies on learning through listening to short stories, thus teaching you words through familiar texts.

Busuu – Busuu uses easy navigation and a social network to keep you motivated and working on progressively harder tasks. And, it’s free and combines listening and writing tasks. Duolingo – Considered to be the best free language learning app on the market, Duolingo has an arsenal of topics, vocabulary, and lessons. Give it a whirl while you’re waiting in line at the supermarket.

Memrise – Memrise features a range of interactive games that allow you to practice your skills. Packs include special speed rounds, listening skills, and difficult words, making them ideal for all users.

Mondly – This app involves daily bite-size lessons to help you learn Spanish a little bit at a time. As such, you only need to spend about 45 minutes a day on the app.

Rosetta Stone – These award-winning apps allow you to train yourself to speak Spanish using cutting-edge technology. You can download lessons and speech recognition technology that helps you improve your pronunciation.

Speaktribe – Speaktribe concentrates on teaching you Spanish in a vocal way, allowing users to chat interactively.

Wlingua – Wlingua is ideal for beginners and advanced speakers. Phrase and sentence exercises are recorded, allowing you to concentrate on pronunciation. Here are some additional options you might want to consider: Fluenz

Instant Immersion

Pimsleur

Preply

RocketLanguages

Transparent Language

How to learn Spanish outside of the classroom You can attend all the formal Spanish classes and courses you want. But if you really want to master the language, your best bet is to get out and use it in everyday life. After all, you might as well learn Spanish in Spain while you are living there because you will hear it all around you. Here are a few suggestions for real Spanish immersion: Find local Spanish friends to practice with, or search for Meetup groups to join in your area

Seek our local conversation clubs via Facebook as this is a great way to practice Spanish and make new friends

Listen to Spanish radio and TV to get used to casual phrases and idioms

Immerse yourself in the world of Spanish dramas and movies; you will be surprised at how quickly your vocabulary and understanding improves

Join a free language exchange such as Meet & Speak in Madrid

Spanish for children There are many apps and online courses that will help your children learn Spanish and become more familiar with the language. Of course, hiring a tutor is also an option. However, your children may also be able to learn Spanish in primary schools in Spain. This is because most state schools offer extra lessons for students whose Spanish is not up to scratch. Furthermore, international or private schools will usually offer Spanish as a second language.