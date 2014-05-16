Popular Spanish phrases every expat should know

Everyday Spanish phrases Naturally, there are some Spanish phrases that you are likely to hear more often than others. From greetings and niceties to playful chat and beyond, here are some handy ones to learn when you move to Spain. Venga, hombre (Come on, man) While this might sound rather basic, it is another one of the most commonly used Spanish phrases – especially in Spain. You can either say “Venga, hombre” to tell someone to hurry up (for instance, “come on man, let’s get going) or to brush off what someone is saying (“come on man, you’re kidding). Encantado/Encantada (Pleased to meet you) Of all the Spanish phrases used for introductions, this one is perhaps the most useful to have on hand. This is because it’s the equivalent of the English greeting, “pleased to meet you” or the French “enchanté(e)”. It will also show whoever you are addressing that you have rudimentary Spanish manners. Just remember to use Encantado if you are a man and Encantada if you are a woman. Como dios manda (As God sends) Literally translated as ‘as God sends’, this common Spanish phrase is used to demonstrate that you will do something well. For example, if someone asks, “are you cooking dinner tonight?”, you can answer, “Como dios manda”, which means yes and well. Expatica’s guide to Read our complete guide to learning Spanish Read more Here are some other common everyday Spanish phrases you might want to learn: Mucho gusto – nice to meet you

Cómo está Usted? (formal/group) / Cómo estás (informal/singular) – how are you?

Salud! – cheers!

Claro que si – of course

Por supuesto – of course, for sure, definitely

Con gusto – with pleasure

No entiendo – I don’t understand

Buenos Dias – good morning/good day (used until lunchtime)

Buenos Noches – good night

Donde esta… – where is…

Funny Spanish phrases When it comes to common idioms, the Spanish certainly show their sense of humor, not to mention their tendency to be a little poetic and, at times, dramatic. Here are some amusing Spanish phrases to impress the locals. Tomar el pelo (To pull someone’s hair) In English, the expression “to pull someone’s leg” means that you are fooling them or making fun of them. In Spain, however, the hair is at the center of this playful phrase. Hasta el rabo, todo es toro (Until the tail, it’s all bull) Literally translating as “until the tail, it’s all bull”, this rather visual Spanish phrase is fairly similar to the English expression, “Don’t count your chickens until they’re hatched” or “I’ll believe it when I see it”. Tener el mono (To have the monkey) Are you craving a cheeky cigarette after taking that long transatlantic flight? Or perhaps you’re desperate to get away and enjoy a much-needed vacation? In either case, you might say that you have a monkey; not literally, of course! Bicho malo nunca muere (A bad bug never dies) Although the meaning of this common Spanish phrase might sound a bit sinister, it is often used more as a sarcastic joke. It basically means that bad people outlive the good ones, for example, the lazy smoker who never exercised will live longer than the health-crazed dietitian who stresses about their job. You might use this when someone is worried about your health and you want to get them off your back, so to speak. Montar un pollo (To ride the chicken) This rather amusing and graphic Spanish phrase is used to describe what someone does when they cause a scene in public. Leave it to the Spanish to come up with such a ludicrous mental image! Corto de luces (Short of lights) The English equivalent of this common Spanish expression would be “a few sandwiches short of a picnic” or “the lights are on but there’s nobody home”. It is basically a poetic way of describing someone who is not very intelligent.

Angry Spanish phrases Spanish is somewhat of a fiery language and there are certainly some heated expressions to express one’s anger. Just take a look at these creative Spanish phrases. Me estoy calentando (I’m getting hot) This is a great Spanish phrase for expressing annoyance, however, this is more of a warning. You use it when you want to express that you are getting angry and the other party should watch their step! Estoy hasta los huevos/las narices/el moño (I’m up to my balls/nose/bun) This is probably one of the most commonly used Spanish phrases among Spanish-speaking mothers. This is because it is used to convey frustration. As such, it’s a good phrase to have on hand when you want to express that you have had enough of someone’s annoying (or bad) behavior and will not tolerate it anymore. No te metas donde no te llaman (Don’t go where you’re not called) If you are sick of someone sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong, then you can use this popular Spanish phrase. It basically means “it’s none of your business” or, “no one asked for your opinion.” You sure told them! Vete a freír espárrago (Go fry asparagus) Frying asparagus is just one of the Spanish phrases that a local might let fly if they are getting irritated by your presence. However, “vete” is a very versatile verb. In fact, you can use it on its own to tell someone to go away, or with a combination of other phrases to imply the same meaning. For example, a Spaniard might send you to the horn (read: tell you to go away) by saying “vete al cuerno.”

Milk-based Spanish phrases Whether they are frying it to make leche frita or mixing it with rice to make arroz con leche, the Spanish certainly love milk. In fact, they are so fond of the white stuff that they even have a whole list of popular Spanish phrases that center on it. Just take a look at these for starters. Tener mala leche (To have bad milk) This is one of the more expressive Spanish phrases where milk takes on another meaning; here it means being in a bad mood or being bad-tempered. The expression actually stems from the superstitious days when people believed that babies inherited their personalities through breast milk. Because of this belief, wet nurses (often used in olden times by aristocratic mothers who believed breastfeeding their own children was unseemly) were carefully chosen for “good” milk. A mala leche/con mala leche (With bad milk) Interestingly, this negative milk-based Spanish phrase can actually have two meanings. Depending on the context you use it in, “con mala leche” can either mean that someone has a bad temper or that they did something with bad intentions. Either way, though, it’s not good! Ser la leche (To be the milk) Confusingly, this phrase can mean different things too, depending on the context. As such, you will want to pay attention to the rest of the sentence. For example, if you say a new phone “es la leche”, you are saying it is great. However, if you say that someone “se cree la leche”, then you are implying that the person is a bit full of themselves and thinks they are all that. A toda leche (At full milk) This essentially implies that you are doing something at the maximum possible level. For example, “ir a toda leche” means “to go really fast,” “trabajar a toda leche” means “to work flat out,” and “hacer los deberes a toda leche” means “to do your homework at top speed’. As such, you can think of this as the Spanish equivalent of doing something at full tilt, or hell for leather.