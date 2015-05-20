Hot drinks in Spain Coffee As well as being popular spots to unwind with something a little stronger, bars are also a common stop for breakfast in Spain. Indeed, during your first week in Spain, you may find yourself enjoying all your meals in the local bar. These are great places to get coffee – and the Spanish famously love their café. You’ll find that in Spain, it’s always a good time for un café, whether you enjoy it during a work break, after lunch, during la merienda (afternoon snack time), or even after dinner. Popular coffees include: Café con leche : coffee with milk is the literal translation, but this consists of espresso with steamed milk, usually in equal parts. It can be ordered darker or lighter

Café cortado : espresso 'cut' with a little milk, served in smaller cups

Cappuccino : the traditional measure is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 frothed milk

Café solo : black coffee (no sugar, no cream)

Carajillo : coffee with liquor, usually brandy, whiskey or Baileys Irish Cream. Usually comes in a glass

Trifásico : basically the same as a carajillo but with a bit of milk as well

Bombón : a café solo with leche condensada (condensed milk)

Café Belmonte : a bombón with an added dash of brandy

Manchado : a café con leche with fairly less coffee. Manchado means 'stained', which refers to how the milk appears stained by the small amount of coffee

: a café con leche with fairly less coffee. Manchado means ‘stained’, which refers to how the milk appears stained by the small amount of coffee Café con hielo : Coffee shot with ice – but don’t expect a fancy frappuccino as the waiter will instead bring your hot coffee with an extra glass of ice cubes which you can add yourself

Hot chocolate Spain has a long and enduring love affair with chocolate – and with thick, velvety, hot chocolate, in particular. The country's fondness for all things chocolate and cocoa saw them drink 162 million kilograms of it in 2019; down from a peak of 165.5 million kilograms in 2013. In many parts of Spain, hot chocolate is actually a breakfast drink that is often paired with churros; a popular fried pastry that locals like to dip into their drinks. However, in Barcelona, people tend to drink it in the afternoon and pair it with melindros (ladyfingers). Apart from cocoa, milk, and sugar, Spanish hot chocolate also includes a little cornstarch to thicken it up. Interesting fact: the Spanish make such good hot chocolate that it was once banned. In the 1500s, the Conquistadors (soldiers in the Spanish and Portuguese army) set out to conquer the New World and brought cocoa back to Spain. Hot chocolate, which was already revered by Mayans and Aztecs, quickly spread its dark and rich goodness to the rest of Europe and the world. It was favored by Spanish nobility and became so popular that authorities banned the public sale of the drink in 1644. Of course, this didn't stop Spaniards from seeking out and illicitly enjoying it. So, whether you visit one of many granjas (dairies turned cafes) in Barcelona, or chocolaterías (chocolatiers) in Madrid and elsewhere, your Spanish hot chocolate fix is never far away. Tea If you're moving to Spain from a tea-loving country, then you'll be relieved to know that it isn't hard to find. While the Spanish aren't traditionally big tea drinkers, immigration from tea-drinking nations such as the UK and Morocco has led to a change in attitudes towards the drink. The province of Granada, for instance, has experienced something of a tea culture due to Arabic and North African influences. However, the tea rooms found here offer an altogether different experience from the British high tea influences found in Madrid. This is because the tea culture in Spain mirrors immigration patterns. Therefore, you can go from sitting on a cushion sipping a tea infusion and puffing on a hookah, to sitting in a high-backed chair eating scones and sipping on black tea. Popular teas include: Negro: Black tea

Manzanilla: Camomile tea

Rojo: Red tea

Verde: Green tea

Té de Fruta: Fruit tea In Spain, tea is also used for its medicinal properties to relieve stomach aches, which may come in handy if you happen to go overboard when indulging in all that delicious Spanish cuisine.

Soft drinks in Spain Like many parts of the world, soft drinks are very popular in Spain. The National Association of Soft Drink Manufacturers claims that cola, orange, and lemon are the preferred flavors (in Spanish) of soft drinks among Spaniards. Popular soft drinks Leading brands in the soft drinks sector in Spain include global giants like Coca-Cola, Orangina, Pepsi, and Red Bull. There are also a few Spanish brands like Refrescos Iberia, Refrescos del Atlántico, and Ahembo for you to try. Among these local soft drinks are La Casera, a brand of soda that is often used in wine mixes, and Kas, which comes in flavors ranging from lemon and grapefruit to bitter (herbal extracts) and apple. Kas lemon flavor soda drink Similar to other parts of the world, people in Spain are switching to sugar-free soft drinks due to the many studies linking sugar intake to increased risk of illness, such as obesity and hypertension. As a result, sugar-free cola has overtaken regular cola in terms of household consumption. Sugar intake has been steadily declining in Spanish households in recent years; from about 4 kilograms of sugar per head in 2013 to 3.1 kilograms per head in 2019. Even so, Spain has had a fairly high rate of diabetes in recent years. In 2019, for instance, 6.9% of people aged 20 to 79 in the country were diabetic. This is just slightly higher than the European Union average of 6.7%. Research shows that water is still the most consumed non-alcoholic beverage in Spain, followed by milk and then soft drinks. In fact, on average, soft drinks contribute to 2% of people's energy intake.

Other Spanish drinks Horchata Horchata (Orxata in the Valencian language) is a highly nutritious, refreshing Spanish non-alcoholic drink that originated in Valencia. It is especially popular during the hot summer months. Horchata is made with water, sugar, and ground tiger nuts. It is usually served with a sweet pastry called a farton. Sangria Although sangria has become an international symbol of Spanish culture – along with flamenco, paella, and bullfighting – it is not actually that popular with Spaniards. On the contrary, this fruity, refreshing drink is mainly served to tourists. Having said that, sangria is a great choice for house parties during the hot summer months. You will also find it being served at one of the many chiringuitos (beachside bars) where it pairs perfectly with tapas or appetizers. You will find various versions of sangria across Spain. Typically, it consists of wine (mainly red, but it can also be white), chopped fruit (often lemon, orange, apple, peach, and others – the choice is yours), sugar, and a dash of vermouth or brandy. And the best part is, it's both delicious and easy to prepare! As with its world-renowned cuisine, the Spanish drinking culture is regionally influenced. Sidra is king in Asturias, while the people of La Rioja and other regions are proud of their wine. Wherever you are, though, you should have no problem finding your own drink of choice in Spain. Nor should you have much trouble finding good food and people to enjoy it with.