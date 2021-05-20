1. Churros Let’s start with the most iconic Spanish dessert – churros. Served piping hot from cafés, churro bars, and street vendors, these delectable fried dough fritters are traditionally a late-night snack in Spain. However, owing to their deliciously sweet flavor and satisfyingly crispy texture, they are now a popular treat the world over – to enjoy any time of the day. Similar to a doughnut, only denser in texture and shaped like a stick or a loop, churros can be eaten plain or topped with sugar or honey for extra sweetness. Some people also enjoy them with a thick chocolate or caramel sauce dip, making them even more delightful for those with a sweet tooth. Make your own churros Follow this “astonishingly easy” recipe to make classic Spanish churros

2. Leche frita Ever wondered what fried milk tastes like? Well neither had we until we came across this mouthwatering Spanish delicacy. Leche frita – which translates to fried milk – is a popular dessert across the north of Spain, and a firm favorite with kids. It consists of milk pudding encased in a warm, crunchy batter and dusted with sugar and cinnamon. People typically serve leche frita with whipped cream or ice cream. You can find this deliciously creamy Spanish dessert in homes, eateries, and pastry shops (pastelerías) throughout northern Spain. But if you want to try whipping it up in your own kitchen, then it's surprisingly easy to make.

3. Torrijas Similar to French toast and bread pudding, torrijas is another hugely popular Spanish dessert that is also one of the easiest to make. It consists of thick white slices of bread which are dunked in an egg custard mixture, fried up, and served with lashings of cinnamon. Although there are many recipe variations, they all involve using stale bread as this gives it a better texture when cooked. This delightfully sweet treat is, therefore, a fantastic way of using up your old loaf instead of throwing it away. Waste not, want not, right? And if you want an extra kick, you can always whip up some Seville torrijas which is made using white wine instead of milk! Make your own torrijas Follow this easy recipe, which comes with step-by-step photos

4. Flan Arguably the most popular classic Spanish dessert, flan is also one of the most versatile. Indeed, there are numerous variations of the rich, gelatinous dessert which incorporate eggs, cheese, coconut, and vanilla. The classic Spanish flan, however, is made with a creamy vanilla egg custard, topped with a sticky caramel sauce. The basic ingredients include eggs, condensed milk, whole milk, and sugar which are mixed together in a metal mold and cooked in a baño-maría (water bath). Whatever recipe you choose to follow, though, this classic dish is best enjoyed with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Make your own flan Discover how to make the “best-ever flan”

5. Crema Catalana As its name suggests, this Spanish take on French crème brûlée originates from the region of Catalonia in northeast Spain. The key difference, however, is that the Spanish variety is made with milk (not cream) and needs thickening with cornflour. Unlike its French sister, crema Catalana is flavored with lemon zest and cinnamon, rather than vanilla. That said, similar to crème brûlée, sugar is poured on top and burnt to form a crisp caramelized crust which is an absolute joy to crack open. Needless to say, this classic Spanish dessert remains a hit with kids – and big kids at heart. Make your own crema Catalana Read more about the history of the dessert and discover how to make it

6. Flores de hojaldre No Spanish dessert is more beautiful than flores de hojaldre, which translates to ‘flowers of puff pastry’. Hailing from Alcalá de Henares in central Spain, the intricate dessert is made by carefully rolling pastry sheets into delicate shapes that resemble flowers or roses. These light and airy creations are typically dusted with powdered sugar for the finishing touch and pair perfectly with a cup of coffee. They can be made either savory or sweet, with the latter typically calling for ingredients such as thin slices of apples or pears, fruit jam, cinnamon, chocolate, or honey. Make your own flores de hojaldre Put your language skills to the test with this tasty recipe in Spanish

7. Tarta de Queso There’s cheesecake, and then there’s Basque cheesecake. Known as Tarta de Queso in its native Basque, this decadent Spanish dessert is a specialty from La Viña, a small bar in San Sebastián. Unlike the traditional New York-style cheesecake, however, the Spanish version doesn’t have a crust but rather a firm caramelized exterior which is created by baking it at a high temperature. While this gives it a burnt and cracked appearance, the inside remains light and creamy with a strong cheese flavor. Although La Viña claims the original recipe, different variations of this popular Spanish dessert exist throughout Spain and the rest of the world. Make your own tarta de queso Follow this famous recipe from La Viña in San Sebastián

8. Tarta de Santiago Literally translating as ‘St. James cake’, this almond and citrus-based dessert from Galicia dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. It pays homage to the patron saint of Spain by displaying a motif of his cross which is made by sprinkling icing sugar over a template. The basic ingredients include ground almonds, sugar, and eggs in equal parts, to which lemon zest, cinnamon, dessert wine, or brandy can be added for extra richness and flavor. Simple and quick to make, tarta de Santiago is the perfect coffee time snack or after-dinner treat which is also suitable for gluten-free diets. Make your own tarta de Santiago Read more about the pilgrimage and learn how to make the dessert

9. Arroz con leche If you’re looking to whip up a quick and easy Spanish dessert at home or have some leftover rice to use up, then nothing beats this creamy rice pudding dish. Arroz con leche is made from mixing rice with water or milk and adding other ingredients such as cinnamon, vanilla, and raisins. Interestingly, people in Spain enjoy this any time of the day; either as a daytime snack, as part of dinner, or as a dessert. For the latter, they simply add a sweetener such as sugar. While you can enjoy it hot or cold, it is typically served chilled as a dessert in Spain. Using cinnamon sticks instead of powder is generally known to be better, too, although both work well. Make your own arroz con leche Test your language skills with this simple recipe in Spanish

