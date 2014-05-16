Origins and history of the Spanish language Spanish is a Romance language, which evolved from Latin. Other Romance languages include Italian, French, Romanian, and Portuguese. Historically, Arabic also influenced the Spanish language, as a result of Muslim rule in the eighth to 15th centuries. Moving An introduction to Spain Read more The language was first standardized in 1492, and Spanish colonization brought it to the Americas. Latin American Spanish is thought to have been influenced by Andalusians who moved there.

Pronunciation and phonology Similar to English, Spanish uses the Latin alphabet, and letters almost entirely correspond with their pronunciation. There are five vowels in Spanish, as follows: a – like ‘a’ in ‘cat’

e – like ‘e’ in ‘bet’

i – between ‘i’ in ‘kit’ and ‘ee’ in ‘feet’

o – like ‘o’ in ‘lot’ but slightly shorter

u – like ‘oo’ in ‘boot’ but further back in the mouth These vowels can go together to make other sounds; for example, in the word hoy (pronounced ‘oy’), which means ‘today’. Also, look out for vowel combinations that begin in i or u as they make what sounds like ‘y’ or ‘w’ in English. For example, fuego (fire) sounds like ‘fwego’ and tierra (Earth) sounds like ‘tyerra’. You will notice that many Spanish language words have accents, such as sábado. These show where to stress the word, so you say ‘SA-bado’. Most Spanish words have their stress on the second-to-last syllable but have an accent when this is not the case. Education Popular Spanish phrases every expat should know Read more Many consonants in Spanish are similar to their English counterparts. However, there are plenty of exceptions, such as the ones below. How to treat consonants in Spanish c and z : these sometimes make the sound ‘th’ like in ‘think’ in some dialects of Spanish

: these sometimes make the sound ‘th’ like in ‘think’ in some dialects of Spanish g and j : before e or i, these make a ‘ch’ sound like in ‘loch’

: before e or i, these make a ‘ch’ sound like in ‘loch’ h : usually silent in Spanish

: usually silent in Spanish ll : this letter combination can make a ‘y’ a ‘j’ or a ‘sh’ sound, depending on which dialect of Spanish you speak

: this letter combination can make a ‘y’ a ‘j’ or a ‘sh’ sound, depending on which dialect of Spanish you speak ñ : the little wiggle over the n is a tilde and shows that you should add a ‘y’ sound after it; this stands as a separate letter in the Spanish alphabet

: the little wiggle over the n is a tilde and shows that you should add a ‘y’ sound after it; this stands as a separate letter in the Spanish alphabet q : in Spanish, this makes a ‘k’ sound

: in Spanish, this makes a ‘k’ sound r and rr : pronounce a single r by tapping your tongue on the palate behind your teeth once. To pronounce rr, touch it more than once; this is called ‘rolling your rs‘.

: pronounce a single r by tapping your tongue on the palate behind your teeth once. To pronounce rr, touch it more than once; this is called ‘rolling your rs‘. v and b: both sound like the ‘b’ in bed

Spanish grammar In Spanish, nouns (words for people, places, and things) have two genders: masculine and feminine. Of course, there are plenty of exceptions, but a good general rule to follow is that most feminine nouns end in a, and most masculine nouns end in o. Nouns in Spanish The words for ‘the’ and ‘a’ also show whether a noun is masculine or feminine, singular or plural: una manzana – an apple

un niño – a child

la guitarra – the guitar

el plátano – the banana Some other feminine word endings include –ión, –d, and –z. For example, la canción (song), la salud (health), and la paz (peace). There are also some nouns ending in –a that are masculine, like el mapa (map). Spanish verbs and tenses Spanish verbs, or action words like ‘run,’ ‘eat,’ and ‘sleep’, are perhaps one of the trickiest parts of Spanish grammar. This is because the end of the verb changes to show who takes the action and when. In fact, there are 14 different verb tenses which can make learning them a little overwhelming. However, the main thing you need to know is what tense you need, and this relates to when an action happens. Similar to English, there are several ways to talk about the past, present, and future in Spanish. Verbs fall into three categories: those ending in –ar, –er, and –ir. Understanding how Spanish tenses work can be daunting at first, especially as some have very similar meanings and different usages depending on which country they are spoken in. Sentence structure Spanish word order is very similar to that of English and follows a subject-verb-object pattern. This means that the person doing the action comes at the start of the sentence, the action comes next, and the person they do the action to comes last. This might sound confusing, so here is an example: Maria quiere una manzana = Maria wants an apple

Word for word, the sentence is exactly the same. Education Learning Spanish in Spain or before you move Read more Questions in Spanish are also straightforward, and when spoken, come with an upward inflection at the end. And when written, they come with a question mark. Below is an example. ¿Quieres leche? = Do you want milk? However, it is more common to swap the subject with the verb in a sentence, for example: Maria quiere una manzana = Maria wants an apple

¿Quiere Maria una manzana? = Does Maria want an apple? You can also ask questions by using a question word, such as ¿cómo? (how?), ¿cuál? (which/what?), ¿cuándo? (when?), ¿dónde? (where?), or ¿qué? (what?). Note that all question words in Spanish have an accent. And when you use one of these, the subject comes after the verb: ¿Qué quiere Maria? = What does Maria want?

¿Dónde está la biblioteca? = Where is the library? Here are some useful example phrases for when you move to Spain: ¡Hola! – Hello!

¿Qué tal? – How are you?

¿Cómo te llamas? – What’s your name?

Me llamo Maria – My name is Maria

Mucho gusto – nice to meet you

Por favor – please

Gracias – thank you

Lo siento – sorry

Disculpa – excuse me

¿Dónde está el baño? – Where is the bathroom?

Te quiero – I love you Formal and informal Spanish Spanish has two levels of politeness, depending on whether you know someone well or not. You use tú for someone you know, vosotros for lots of people you know, usted to address someone you don’t know, and ustedes to address a group of people politely. These different forms of ‘you’ also determine the verb ending you use: Tú hablas – you (one person, informal) speak

Usted habla – you (one person, formal) speak

Vosotros habláis – you (plural, informal) speak

Ustedes hablan – you (plural, formal) speak

Spanish dialects There are several differences between Spanish in different regions of Spain and across the Americas. One of them is pronunciation. For instance, in northern Spain, c and z sound like ‘th’ in ‘think.’ However, in Spanish-speaking America, the Canary Islands, and parts of Andalusia, they are pronounced the same as ‘s’. In the very south of Andalusia, meanwhile, c, z, and s are pronounced with a slight ‘th’ sound. Moving Getting a work visa in Spain Read more The way people address ‘you’ is also different. There are four forms of you in Spain, depending on politeness and how many people you are speaking to. These are tú, usted, vosotros, and ustedes. In Spanish-speaking America, some parts of western Andalusia, and the Canary Islands, vosotros is not used at all, and they use ustedes for all forms of plural ‘you’. However, some countries use vos instead of tú which comes with different verb endings. This is the case in most of Central America, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and some parts of Mexico, Bolivia, and Chile. Different vocabulary If you’re learning Spanish in Spain, bear in mind that there are many differences in the words you will use. For example, depending on where you are, a cake might be called a pastel, torta, dulce, tarta, queque, or a bizcocho. Although this is quite an innocent example, it is actually possible to offend people if you use the wrong word, so be careful of this. For instance, in Argentina, the Castilian Spanish word for shell translates locally as a female body part! Latin American Spanish is also influenced by indigenous languages. For example, aguacate or ‘avocado’ has its roots in the Nahuatl word ahuacatl.

Interesting facts about the Spanish language Laughing in Spanish : While English speakers might spell their laugh ‘haha,’ in Spanish, it’s written jajaja; h is usually silent in Spanish, but j is closer to the sound we make when laughing.

: While English speakers might spell their laugh ‘haha,’ in Spanish, it’s written jajaja; h is usually silent in Spanish, but j is closer to the sound we make when laughing. Upside-down question marks and exclamation marks : You can see this in the phrase ¿Cómo te llamas? (What’s your name?). These just show where the question or exclamation begins and ends. Other languages that use them include Galician and Asturian.

: You can see this in the phrase ¿Cómo te llamas? (What’s your name?). These just show where the question or exclamation begins and ends. Other languages that use them include Galician and Asturian. Arabic influence: Many words in Spain have Arabic roots; for example, alcohol (also ‘alcohol’ in English) comes from the Arabic al-kohol.