Getting a work visa in Spain

If you have a student residence card, you can work up to 20 hours a week while you are studying in Spain. However, your employer must arrange a work permit on your behalf. If your study program lasts between three and six months, you may be required to obtain a student visa. If it is stamped '180 days total studies', then you won't be able to get a residence card (TIE) that allows you to work in Spain. Working holiday visa Spain has working holiday visa agreements with the following countries: Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea If you are a citizen of one of these countries and are 30 years old or younger, you are eligable to apply for this visa. Requirements To participate in the program you must meet the following criteria: Hold a valid passport for a period longer than that of your proposed stay in Spain

Be aged 18 to 30 on the date the application is made; Canadians are permitted up to age 35

Have sufficient funds for personal support during your stay in Spain

Pay the visa application fee

Hold a return ticket or sufficient funds to purchase it

Have completed at least two years of higher education

Have a functional level of Spanish

Meet the health requirements, with the medical insurance policy needed before entering Spain

Meet the character requirements (equivalent to the ‘certificado de antecedentes penales’ in Spain)

Have no dependents accompanying you

Have not previously taken part in the Working Holiday Program in Spain How to apply You will need to apply for a Spanish working holiday visa from a Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country. It is important to be aware that the processing times can vary depending on where you are and your nationality, therefore, it’s best to contact the authority to find out. They will be able to advice you on the best time to apply. The fee for this visa is €60. Length of validity The working holiday visa allows you to live in Spain for a maximum of one year. During this time, you can only work for the same employer for a maximum of three months. Importantly, the visa cannot be extended or renewed, and you can only participate in this program once. You can, however, visit other EU countries within the year. Work visas for au pairs in Spain In the past, many au pairs worked on a student visa, however, nowadays, the Student Visa Program in Spain requires you to be a full-time student. Furthermore, if you are a student and want a work permit, the job has to be compatible with your studies and your working hours are limited. Because Spain doesn’t have an official au pair visa program, non-EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens have limited options when it comes to living and working in Spain as an au pair. Fortunately, though, Spain has signed the European Agreement on Au Pair Placement, which means that citizens of almost all countries in the world can travel to Spain to work as an au pair. That said, they must comply with the entry regulations which vary depending on their country of origin. If you are from a country with 90-day visa-free travel to Spain, on the other hand, you can simply use your passport to visit a host family in the country for this duration. Requirements To work as an au pair in Spain, you must: Be between 17 and 30 years old

Have an au pair agreement between you and the host family setting out details of the work and salary

Have proof that you can support yourself and have medical coverage How to apply You will need to contact the local Spanish embassy or consulate’s office to see if your host family can sponsor you for a dependent residence permit during your stay in Spain. If the Spanish authorities issue you a residence visa, you may travel to Spain where you will then have to apply for a permit to work as an au pair. Length of validity The year-long permit can be renewed for one additional year if your conditions are approved by the Spanish authorities.

Work visas in Spain for family members Family members can join non-EU relatives who have been living in Spain for one year, and hold a residence permit for a further year, by applying for a family reunification visa. Once approved, family members can work in the country without needing a work permit. If you are not an EU national, but your relative in Spain is an EU/EEA/Swiss citizen, then you can come to Spain without needing to wait for a year. You can also work without a permit. Expatica’s guide to Read more about family visas for Spain Read more Family members of those who hold an EU Blue Card can apply for a temporary residence permit without needing to wait for a year, as long as they meet the conditions for reunification. They can also work without a work permit.

Appeals and complaints about work visas in Spain If your application for a work visa is rejected, you can appeal the government’s decision. You can complete the application form at the agency or the Spanish Embassy in your country. This will allow you to explain why you disagree with the decision. Once the Embassy examines the appeal, the visa application will be granted or rejected again. If you don’t receive a written reply within one month from the date of your appeal, you should consider the decision as final. However, you can file another appeal, but it has to be submitted to the tribunals in Spain, and you will need a lawyer. There are several online Spanish visa tracking systems that allow you to monitor the progress of your visa application, as follows: Indian citizens

Citizens of the UAE

Citizens of the Dominican Republic

Russian citizens

UK citizens