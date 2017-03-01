What to do if you’re not being paid the minimum wage in Spain If you’re not earning at least the minimum wage in Spain you can complain to the Labor Inspectorate, who will assess your case. The Spanish authorities can fine employers who fail to adhere to Spain’s minimum wage regulations. The Spanish Salary Guarantee Fund (Fondo de Garantí­a Salarial, FOGASA) works with the Spanish Ministry of Labour (Ministerio de Trabajo) to guarantee the compensation of unpaid workers’ salaries as a result of their employer going insolvent, ceasing payments, going into liquidation or entering into composition with creditors. Another protection for workers within Spain’s labor laws is the right to strike. Strikes against a single company can be organized by trade unions, elected representatives (work councils, employee delegates), or the employees themselves. However, only trade unions can officially call strikes affecting an entire sector.

Gender pay gap in Spain Spain ranks in the top 20 on the World Economic Forum’s global gender gap index. It also is the sixth-best EU country on the Gender Equality index with high marks when it comes to finances. That said, Spain still has a large pay gap between men and women. In fact, while men working full-time earned an average of €28,127 annually, women had annual average salaries of €25,243. The gender pay gap is higher in the private sector than in the public sector. To improve gender equality in the workplace, companies with 50 or more workers must create and implement an equality plan, as of 2021. Photo credit: Yan Krukov / Pexels They must include a salary audit in the plan and make it publicly available. For companies with 50 or more employees, if one gender earns at least 25% higher than the other gender, the employer must justify that those salary differences are not based on discrimination.

What to do if your salary is too low in Spain If you are the victim of sex-based pay discrimination (or other kinds of discrimination) in Spain, you are entitled to claim and receive compensation and/or some other form of reparation. In this case, the complaint will likely be taken up by a specialized labor and employment court. Generally, before the labor courts will hear a case, the two sides must try to resolve the issue. The national public Mediation, Conciliation and Arbitration Services (Servicios de Mediación, Arbitraje y Conciliación – SMAC) or a regional equivalent provide conciliation services. If the employee and employer cannot reach an agreement, cases generally proceed to the local labor courts (juzgados de lo social). Their rulings can be appealed to the labor chamber of the relevant regional high court of justice (Tribunal Superior de Justicia), whose rulings can be appealed to the labor chamber of the Supreme Court (Tribunal Supremo). Some labor law cases can be taken up by the Constitutional Court (Tribunal Constitucional).