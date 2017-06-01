Self-employment and freelancing in Spain Starting a business or self-employment and freelancing is also an option, and Spain has seen considerable growth in autónomo workers since the onset of its economic crisis. Just over 15% of the Spanish workforce is self-employed, which is above the EU average. If you go down this route in Spain, you have the choice between working as a freelance professional/sole trader (profesionales autónomos) where your personal and business income are taxed together, or setting up a limited company (sociedad limitada) where the business exists separately. This means that you will have to file separate business taxes. See more in our separate guides to starting a business in Spain and working as a freelancer in Spain.

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in Spain The EU offers traineeships for university graduates via the European Commission Traineeships Office (Bureau de Stages), otherwise internships or summer placements can be arranged by AIESEC (for students and recent graduates in the UK) or IAESTE (for students in science, engineering, and applied arts). Internships can also be found at Globalplacement and Go Abroad. For those between 17 and 30, volunteer programs are arranged by the European Voluntary Service (EVS), where you work abroad for up to 12 months in exchange for board, food, insurance, and a small allowance. Concordia is another organization for volunteer opportunities. For volunteering while traveling or during college holidays, try WorkAway.

Applying for a job in Spain Once you’ve found a suitable job, you will then need to prepare your application. You should adapt your CV and cover letter to the Spanish job market, and learn how to conduct yourself in a job interview to avoid any cultural blunders. Some Spanish jobs require you to fill in an application form and write a personal statement rather than send a CV and cover letter. However, the content and tone of what you need to write is largely the same. Unless you are applying for an English-speaking position or the job advert states otherwise, you will need to make your application in Spanish. Job interviews in Spain are fairly similar to elsewhere. Expect the interview to last around 30-60 minutes, dress smartly and research the company before the interview so that you can give good answers and ask appropriate questions. Some interviews may be accompanied by short tests or tasks to measure skills and aptitude. For more information, read our article on writing a Spanish CV. It can also help to streamline the CV-writing process by using an online platform such as Resume.io.

You can claim unemployment benefit in Spain while you are looking for work as long as you have worked at least 360 days in the last six years and are registered for social security payments. The amount you receive and the duration depends on your level of contributions. You can apply for unemployment benefit in Spain and check your entitlement on the SEPE website. You can also find details of Spain's Vocational Training System for Employment on the SEPE website. This is an extensive program of skills training to improve the employability and professional development of the Spanish workforce.