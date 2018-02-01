Public holidays in Spain: important dates in 2022 and 2023

Whether you’re living in Spain or just visiting, it’s important to note the dates of Spain’s public holidays and key dates. This is because on some of these dates, businesses, and public offices will close or have reduced hours.
To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Spain’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.
- An overview of Spanish public holidays
- Public holidays in Spain in 2022
- Regional holidays in Spain in 2022
- Important dates in Spain in 2022
- Public holidays in Spain in 2023
- Regional holidays in Spain in 2023
- Important dates in Spain in 2023
- Spain’s school holidays
An overview of Spanish public holidays
The government in Spain sets the Spanish national holidays each year, although Spanish bank holidays differ between each of the regions. While each city observes the national holidays in Spain, regional holidays are set by the local governments.
Spanish national holidays are busy periods, particularly if a holiday falls on a Thursday or Tuesday and employees take a puente (bridge) holiday of four days (dias festivos or vacaciones – holiday in Spanish). The government’s proposal to move Spanish public holidays to Mondays and avoid this practice has yet to pass, however.
Bank holidays in Spain that fall on weekends are sometimes replaced with alternate days (usually on the following Monday) if the regional government so chooses. More recently, however, alternate days have not always been given.
In general, regional Spanish holidays coincide with large Spanish festivals and can be a spectacular time to visit a new city and try authentic Spanish food. However, many of Spain’s festivals are world-famous meaning accommodation fills up quickly; as a result, it’s important to book early if your trip falls over a Spanish national holiday.
Many businesses also close during the national and regional holidays in Spain. Each year you can check the Spanish holidays list on the website of your local autonomous community, which generally puts out a list at the start of each year.
Public holidays in Spain in 2022
Unlike regional holidays, these holidays are celebrated across the whole of Spain.
- 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day (Año Nuevo)
- 15 April (Friday): Good Friday (Viernes Santo)
- 1 May (Sunday): Labor Day (also referred to as Worker’s Day) (Día del Trabajo)
- 15 August (Monday): Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen)
- 12 October (Wednesday): Spain’s National Day (also referred to as Columbus Day)
- 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day (Fiesta de Todos los Santos)
- 6 December (Tuesday): Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución)
- 8 December (Thursday): Immaculate Conception (La Inmaculada Concepción)
- 25 December (Sunday): Christmas (Navidad)
- 26 December (Monday): Christmas holiday
Regional holidays in Spain in 2022
These holidays are only celebrated in certain Spanish regions, unlike the holidays listed above.
- 6 January (Thursday): Epiphany/Three Kings’ Day (Dia de los Reyes Magos) – all regions but the Basque Country and La Rioja
- 28 February (Monday): Day of Andalusia
- 1 March (Tuesday): Day of Balearic Islands
- 19 March (Saturday): Saint Joseph’s Day (San José) – Extremadura and Madrid
- 14 April (Thursday): Holy Thursday (Jueves Santo) – all regions but Catalonia
- 18 April (Monday): Easter Monday (Lunes de Pascua) – Balearic Islands, Basque Country, Catalonia, La Rioja, Navarre, and Valencia
- 23 April (Saturday): Saint George’s Day (San Jorge) – Catalonia (not an official holiday, however)
- 23 April (Saturday): Day of Aragon/Day of Castile and Léon
- 3 May (Tuesday): Day of Madrid (Fiesta de la Comunidad de Madrid)
- 15 May (Sunday): Saint Isidore (San Isidro) – Madrid (not an official holiday, however)
- 17 May (Tuesday): Galician Literature Day
- 30 May (Monday): Day of the Canary Islands
- 31 May (Tuesday): Day of Castilla-La Mancha
- 5 June (Sunday): Whit Sunday/Pentecost
- 6 June (Monday): Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday – Catalonia
- 9 June (Thursday): Day of Murcia/Day of La Rioja
- 13 June (Monday): San Antonio – Ceuta
- 16 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi (Fiesta del Corpus Christi) – Castilla-La Mancha
- 24 June (Friday): St John’s Day (San Juan) – Catalonia
- 10 July (Sunday): Eid al-Adha – Ceuta and Melilla
- 25 July (Monday): St James’ Day (Santiago Apostol) – Basque Country and Navarre
- 25 July (Monday): Day of Galicia
- 28 July (Thursday): Cantabrian Institutions Day – Cantabria
- 5 August (Friday): Santa Maria de Africa – Ceuta
- 14 August (Sunday): The Day of Cantabria – Cantabria
Spanish regional holidays in autumn 2022
- 2 September (Friday): Day of Ceuta – Ceuta
- 8 September (Thursday): Day of Asturias/Day of Extremadura – Asturias, Extremadura
- 11 September (Sunday): Day of Catalonia (Fiesta Nacional de Catalunya) – marks the anniversary of the recapture of Barcelona in 1714
- 15 September (Thursday): Day of the Bien Aparecida (patron saint) – Cantabria
- 17 September (Saturday): Day of Melilla – Melilla
- 9 October (Sunday): Day of Valencia – a historical commemoration of the date in 1238 when King James I officially entered the city of Valencia and freed it from Moorish rule
- 9 November (Wednesday): Virgin of Almudena (Virgen de la Almudena) – Madrid (not an official holiday, however)
- 3 December (Saturday): San Francisco Javier – Navarre
- 26 December (Monday): Saint Stephen’s Day – Catalonia
Important dates in Spain in 2022
- 19 March (Saturday): Father’s Day (also coincides with Saint Joseph’s Day)
- 27 March (Sunday): Daylight saving time starts, thereafter shifting the clocks one hour forward
- 1 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day (Dia de la Madre) – first Sunday in May
- 30 October (Sunday): Daylight saving time ends, thereafter moving the clocks back one hour
- 31 October (Monday): Although All Saints’ Day on 1 November is more important in Spain, some people celebrate Halloween
Public holidays in Spain in 2023
Unlike regional holidays, these holidays are celebrated across the whole of Spain.
- 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day (Año Nuevo)
- 6 January (Friday): Epiphany
- 7 April (Friday): Good Friday (Viernes Santo)
- 1 May (Monday): Labor Day (also referred to as Worker’s Day) (Día del Trabajo)
- 15 August (Monday): Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen)
- 12 October (Wednesday): Spain’s National Day (also referred to as Columbus Day)
- 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day (Fiesta de Todos los Santos)
- 6 December (Wednesday): Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución)
- 8 December (Friday): Immaculate Conception (La Inmaculada Concepción)
- 25 December (Monday): Christmas (Navidad)
Regional holidays in Spain in 2023
These holidays are only celebrated in certain Spanish regions, unlike the holidays listed above.
- 2 January (Monday): New Year Holiday – Andalusia, Aragón, Asturias, Castile and Leon, Melilla, and Murcia
- 28 February (Tuesday): Day of Andalusia
- 1 March (Wednesday: Day of Balearic Islands
- 20 March (Monday): Saint Joseph’s Day (San José) – Basque Country, Castile-La Mancha, Galicia, Murcia, Navarre, and Valencia
- 6 April (Thursday): Holy Thursday (Jueves Santo) – all regions but Catalonia and Valencia
- 10 April (Monday): Easter Monday (Lunes de Pascua) – Balearic Islands, Basque Country, Cantabria, Castile-La Mancha Catalonia, La Rioja, Navarre, and Valencia
- 23 April (Saturday): Day of Aragon/Day of Castile and Léon
- 2 May (Tuesday): Day of Madrid (Fiesta de la Comunidad de Madrid)
- 15 May (Sunday): Saint Isidore (San Isidro) – Madrid (not an official holiday, however)
- 17 May (Tuesday): Galician Literature Day
- 30 May (Monday): Day of the Canary Islands
- 31 May (Tuesday): Day of Castilla-La Mancha
- 5 June (Sunday): Whit Sunday/Pentecost
- 6 June (Monday): Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday – Catalonia
- 8 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi – Castile-La Mancha
- 9 June (Friday): Day of Murcia/Day of La Rioja
- 13 June (Tuesday): San Antonio – Ceuta
- 24 June (Saturday): St John’s Day (San Juan) – Catalonia
- 29 June (Thursday): Eid al-Adha – Ceuta and Melilla
- 25 July (Tuesday): St James’ Day (Santiago Apostol) – Basque Country
- 25 July (Tuesday): Day of Galicia
- 28 July (Friday): Cantabrian Institutions Day – Cantabria
- 5 August (Saturday): Santa Maria de Africa – Ceuta
Spanish regional holidays in autumn and winter 2023
- 2 September (Saturday): Day of Ceuta – Ceuta
- 8 September (Friday): Day of Asturias/Day of Extremadura
- 8 September (Friday): Our Lady of Victories – Melilla
- 11 September (Monday): Day of Catalonia (Fiesta Nacional de Catalunya) – marks the anniversary of the recapture of Barcelona in 1714
- 15 September (Friday): Day of the Bien Aparecida (patron saint) – Cantabria
- 17 September (Sunday): Day of Melilla – Melilla
- 9 October (Monday): Day of Valencia – a historical commemoration of the date in 1238 when King James I officially entered the city of Valencia and freed it from Moorish rule
- 9 November (Thursday): Virgin of Almudena (Virgen de la Almudena) – Madrid (not an official holiday, however)
- 3 December (Sunday): San Francisco Javier – Navarre
- 26 December (Tuesday): Saint Stephen’s Day – Balearic Islands and Catalonia
Important dates in Spain in 2023
- 19 March (Sunday): Father’s Day (also coincides with Saint Joseph’s Day)
- 27 March (Sunday): Daylight saving time starts, thereafter shifting the clocks one hour forward
- 7 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day (Dia de la Madre) – first Sunday in May
- 29 October (Sunday): Daylight saving time ends, thereafter moving the clocks back one hour
- 31 October (Tuesday): Although All Saints’ Day on 1 November is more important in Spain, some people celebrate Halloween
Spain’s school holidays
You can also see our full guide to school holidays in Spain so you’ll never forget your child’s school holidays again.