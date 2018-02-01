Public holidays in Spain: important dates in 2022 and 2023

To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Spain’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.

Whether you’re living in Spain or just visiting, it’s important to note the dates of Spain’s public holidays and key dates. This is because on some of these dates, businesses, and public offices will close or have reduced hours.

An overview of Spanish public holidays

The government in Spain sets the Spanish national holidays each year, although Spanish bank holidays differ between each of the regions. While each city observes the national holidays in Spain, regional holidays are set by the local governments.

Spanish national holidays are busy periods, particularly if a holiday falls on a Thursday or Tuesday and employees take a puente (bridge) holiday of four days (dias festivos or vacaciones – holiday in Spanish). The government’s proposal to move Spanish public holidays to Mondays and avoid this practice has yet to pass, however.

Bank holidays in Spain that fall on weekends are sometimes replaced with alternate days (usually on the following Monday) if the regional government so chooses. More recently, however, alternate days have not always been given.

In general, regional Spanish holidays coincide with large Spanish festivals and can be a spectacular time to visit a new city and try authentic Spanish food. However, many of Spain’s festivals are world-famous meaning accommodation fills up quickly; as a result, it’s important to book early if your trip falls over a Spanish national holiday.

Many businesses also close during the national and regional holidays in Spain. Each year you can check the Spanish holidays list on the website of your local autonomous community, which generally puts out a list at the start of each year.