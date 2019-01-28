School holidays in Spain Spanish school holidays are set by the regional autonomous communities. Not every region will have its holidays at exactly the same time, although differences for the main holidays are usually small and will take place within a set time period. La Molina (Photo: Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Spanish primary schools and their secondary counterparts all have breaks for the following occasions: Christmas (around two weeks off)

Easter (one to two weeks off)

Summer holidays (around 11–12 weeks)

Spanish public holidays

Regional celebratory days Some schools may also have a break for carnival, although this differs by region. International schools in Spain may differ in their schedules from the state-run schools. If your child attends an international school, check the school holiday calendar rather than relying on the information given by your autonomous community. Spanish families typically spend school holiday time getting together to celebrate festivities such as Christmas, taking family vacations or going on a trip, or planning activities for kids.

The following are the 2023–24 school holidays across Spain’s north, central, south and island regions. Be sure to check with your child’s school and/or local autonomous community for more information on exact dates. North Spain school holidays 2023–2024 Region Christmas holidays Carnival holidays Easter holidays Last day of school Aragon 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 28 March – 5 April 2024 21 June 2024 Asturias 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–13 February 2024 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Basque Country 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 28 March – 5 April 2024 21 June 2024 Cantabria 30 October – 3 November 2023 (All Saints Holiday) + 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–16 February 2024 25–29 March 2024 25 June 2024 Castile and León 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–13 February 2024 25 March – 2 April 2024 21 June 2024 Catalonia 21 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Galicia 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–14 February 2024 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 La Rioja 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Navarre 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 28 March – 5 April 2024 21 June 2024 Central Spain school holidays 2023–2024 Region Christmas holidays Carnival holidays Easter holidays Last day of school Castille La Mancha 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–13 February 2024 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Extremadura 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–13 February 2024 25 March – 1 April 2024 20 June 2024 Madrid 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Valencia 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidaya 28 March – 5 April 2024 21 June 2024 South Spain school holidays 2023–2024 Region Christmas holidays Carnival holidays Easter holidays Summer holidays Andalusia 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 25 June 2024 Ceuta 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25–29 March 2024 21 June 2024 Melila 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Murcia 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25 March – 1 April 2024 21 June 2024 Spanish island regions school holidays 2023–2024 Region Christmas holidays Carnival holidays Easter holidays Summer holidays Balearic Islands 22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 28 March – 5 April 2024 21 June 2024 Canary Islands 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No carnival holidays 25–29 March 2024 21 June 2024 All dates subject to change.

Additional holidays and days off The following dates are national holiday days that are also school holidays in Spain. Should these dates fall on a weekend, most communities will make the following Monday a public holiday: Date Public holiday 12 October Spanish National Day 1 November All Saints’ Day 6 December Spanish Constitution Day 1 May Labor Day 15 August Assumption of Mary (always falls within the summer break) There are also regional holidays that apply to one or more regions. Some holidays such as Three Kings (6 January) and Immaculate Conception (8 December) apply to several of the regions. Check with your autonomous community or local school for details. Expatica’s guide to Learn about public holidays in Spain Read more Individual schools may also have their own internal days off for things such as teacher training or pupil book days. For full details, check with your local school or visit the school’s website. Schools such as the British School of Barcelona publish calendar dates on their websites.