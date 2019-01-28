School holidays in Spain differ slightly depending on the region. If you are a parent with a child in a Spanish school, you’ll need to know when the holidays are in your region – especially if you work in Spain and need to make childcare arrangements.
To prepare for your children’s time off, learn more about:
School holidays in Spain
Spanish school holidays are set by the regional autonomous communities. Not every region will have its holidays at exactly the same time, although differences for the main holidays are usually small and will take place within a set time period.
Spanish primary schools and their secondary counterparts all have breaks for the following occasions:
- Christmas (around two weeks off)
- Easter (one to two weeks off)
- Summer holidays (around 11–12 weeks)
- Spanish public holidays
- Regional celebratory days
Some schools may also have a break for carnival, although this differs by region.
International schools in Spain may differ in their schedules from the state-run schools. If your child attends an international school, check the school holiday calendar rather than relying on the information given by your autonomous community.
Spanish families typically spend school holiday time getting together to celebrate festivities such as Christmas, taking family vacations or going on a trip, or planning activities for kids.
Spanish school holiday dates 2023–2024
The following are the 2023–24 school holidays across Spain’s north, central, south and island regions.
Be sure to check with your child’s school and/or local autonomous community for more information on exact dates.
North Spain school holidays 2023–2024
|Region
|Christmas holidays
|Carnival holidays
|Easter holidays
|Last day of school
|Aragon
|22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Asturias
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–13 February 2024
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Basque Country
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Cantabria
|30 October – 3 November 2023 (All Saints Holiday) + 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–16 February 2024
|25–29 March 2024
|25 June 2024
|Castile and León
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–13 February 2024
|25 March – 2 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Catalonia
|21 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Galicia
|22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–14 February 2024
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|La Rioja
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Navarre
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|21 June 2024
Central Spain school holidays 2023–2024
|Region
|Christmas holidays
|Carnival holidays
|Easter holidays
|Last day of school
|Castille La Mancha
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–13 February 2024
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Extremadura
|22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–13 February 2024
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|20 June 2024
|Madrid
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Valencia
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidaya
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|21 June 2024
South Spain school holidays 2023–2024
|Region
|Christmas holidays
|Carnival holidays
|Easter holidays
|Summer holidays
|Andalusia
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|25 June 2024
|Ceuta
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25–29 March 2024
|21 June 2024
|Melila
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Murcia
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25 March – 1 April 2024
|21 June 2024
Spanish island regions school holidays 2023–2024
|Region
|Christmas holidays
|Carnival holidays
|Easter holidays
|Summer holidays
|Balearic Islands
|22 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|21 June 2024
|Canary Islands
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No carnival holidays
|25–29 March 2024
|21 June 2024
All dates subject to change.
Additional holidays and days off
The following dates are national holiday days that are also school holidays in Spain. Should these dates fall on a weekend, most communities will make the following Monday a public holiday:
|Date
|Public holiday
|12 October
|Spanish National Day
|1 November
|All Saints’ Day
|6 December
|Spanish Constitution Day
|1 May
|Labor Day
|15 August
|Assumption of Mary (always falls within the summer break)
There are also regional holidays that apply to one or more regions. Some holidays such as Three Kings (6 January) and Immaculate Conception (8 December) apply to several of the regions. Check with your autonomous community or local school for details.
Individual schools may also have their own internal days off for things such as teacher training or pupil book days. For full details, check with your local school or visit the school’s website. Schools such as the British School of Barcelona publish calendar dates on their websites.
Childcare during school holidays in Spain
If you are working during the Spanish school holidays, you may need to arrange childcare for your kids. In Spain, public childcare provision is more limited than in many northern European countries and there tends to be more reliance on family members and informal networks providing care.
Summer is usually the biggest issue for families in Spain. Spanish summer breaks are longer than average, while Easter breaks are shorter (in many regions), and there are no half-term weeks off. However, there is some provision in certain regions for primary school children.
Here are some options for childcare during school holidays:
- Holiday centers: In Madrid, these centers provide recreational and educational activities in English for children aged 3–12. Breakfast and lunch are included but places are limited and there is a charge. Check the Madrid City Council website for what programs are on offer.
- Language summer camp: These camps are privately run and have a mix of Spanish and international children (typically 60% Spanish, 40% international), providing an opportunity for kids to mix, learn Spanish and English, and take part in a range of fun and learning activities. Popular providers include Enforex who run camps for kids aged 5–18 in several regions (including Madrid, Barcelona, and Málaga), and Don Quijote who run eight camps across the country.
- Professional childminders, nannies, au pairs, or babysitters: You can always hire a childminder to take care of your child from the comfort of your home. Websites like Sitly.es have plenty of babysitters and nannies to choose from all across Spain.