Christmas markets in Barcelona Fira de Santa Llúcia Fira de Santa Llúcia is the oldest and biggest Christmas market in Barcelona and generally the most popular in Spain. Hosted every year along the Avinguda de la Catedral in front of the Barcelona Cathedral in the Gothic district; in fact, the earliest records of the market date back to 1786. In recent years, Fira de Santa Llúcia has had close to 300 stalls selling souvenirs such as hand-carved Nativity figures, including the cheeky caganer found only in Catalonia. Traditional Spanish Christmas activities happen at the market throughout the whole winter holiday season, especially on 11 December, when the feast of Santa Llúcia, the fair’s namesake takes place. Fira de Nadal a la Sagrada Familia Sitting at the gardens at foot of the Sagrada Familia, Fira de Nadal a la Sagrada Família makes for an impressive setting and offers the opportunity to see Gaudi’s masterpiece, the park, as well as the market in one trip. This fair is one of Barcelona‘s most famous and classic Christmas markets as well as Fira de Santa Llúcia. It also has an abundance of stalls on offer, many of which sell Christmas trees, sweets, decorations, and mistletoe.

Christmas markets in Madrid Mercado de Navidad de Plaza Mayor Madrid’s Plaza Mayor Christmas market has been around since 1860. Many of the stallholders still sell the traditional Belén (Bethlehem) nativity figures alongside fancy dress costumes, joke items, and tinsel wigs ready for Día de los Santos Inocentes – Spain’s version of April Fools’ Day – on 28 December. In fact, back in the 17th century, Santa Cruz Square hosted a market where fruit and vegetables could be purchased. Now, the Spanish Christmas market has stalls selling instruments as well as toys. Feria-Mercado de Artesanía de la Comunidad de Madrid If handmade crafts are what you’re looking for, Madrid’s Feria-Mercado de Artesanía de la Comunidad de Madrid is the perfect place. This Spanish Christmas market at Plaza España specializes in locally crafted items from artisan workshops in Madrid.

Christmas markets in Seville Mercado Navideño de Artesanía de Sevilla Snow and cold weather does not seem to dampen the magic of the winter season in Sevilla one bit. In fact, the city goes all out with the Mercado Navideño de Artesanía de Sevilla Christmas market. The Spanish Christmas market is dedicated to seasonal local crafts in the characteristic Andalusian style. In fact, around 80 wooden chalets feature works of artisans and merchants from in and around the Seville area. Feria del Belén A Spanish Christmas market focusing solely on ornaments for Beléns (Nativity scenes) and Christmas trees, Feria del Belén is one of the great Christmas markets in Spain. During the festive season, it takes place at the Avenida de la Constitución near Seville’s historic, gargantuan Gothic cathedral and Archivo General de Indias.

Christmas markets in Granada Mercado de Navidad, Granada During Christmas, the Mercado de Navidad is full with displays of the traditional Spanish nativity scene and Christmas trees. Many of the elaborate Belén recreations even feature live actors and real animals, with the most popular one at the Plaza del Carment, or the city hall square. Located at Plaza de Bib-Rambla, this small market provides a classic Christmas experience with stalls offering candles, flowers, unique handmade gifts, and sweets, such as churros, in addition to a wide assortment of Spanish Christmas decorations.

Christmas markets in Málaga Las luces del Botánico Christmas Garden Málaga is well-known for its lavish Christmas lights every winter and you can expect to see the Málaga Botanical Garden festooned with twinkling intricate displays. The lights are switched on early November and the city also becomes awash with color from stunning light shows, fairy lights along the Marques de Larios roundabout and Calle Larios, and a giant 25-tonne dome glowing with thousands of microLED stars and moons. It’s relatively new on the Christmas market scene, but is magically set against a historical 19th-century palace.

Christmas markets in Valencia Feria de Atracciones de Navidad, Valencia A huge funfair is the star attraction at this Christmas market in Valencia. The Feria de Atracciones de Navidad is situated between Calle Ingeniero Manuel Soto and Avda. De Francia and features many seasonal stalls, as well as festive music, lights, and sweets. There are many rides to enjoy, from ferris wheels to bumper cars and mini trains for kids.