Nochevieja: celebrating New Year’s Eve in Spain

Puerta del Sol is Madrid’s premier place to spend New Year’s Eve in Spain. Why? Because it’s the Spanish capital and it’s the scene nearly all Spaniards see on TV when counting down to the new year. People come from all over the world to eat the 12 grapes (seedless, preferably). That’s one grape at a time with each stroke of midnight (if you can hear the bells over the din of the crowd, that is. Truth is, few Madrileños themselves go – or have gone – to the Puerta del Sol to celebrate the new year. “Why would I want to get into all that mess?” many have told me when they hear I’m going. Besides, if you don’t live in the old downtown Madrid it can be a hassle; public transportation is essentially stalled or overcrowded (metro stations close from 21:00 to 00:30), no taxis are available, and after midnight getting home is difficult. So I get why few would want to do it. Celebrating New Year’s Eve Madrid style

Puerto del Sol New Year’s Eve festivities

Celebrating New Year’s Eve Madrid style Most Madrileños, as the custom goes, stay home with family and quietly bring in the new year with food and wine, watching TV and the ball-dropping over the Puerta del Sol and the entertainment programs leading up to and following midnight. Many play cards until the wee hours of the morning. This year – as always – the poor presenters in Sol will stand freezing themselves solid in skimpy dresses and tuxedos out on some plaza-facing balcony. TVE is usually the most-watched broadcast for New Year’s Eve. I think it was in 2006 I went to Puerta del Sol to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and later again in 2011. The first time, I had my 12 peeled and deseeded grapes at the ready even before I’d sorted out my New Year’s resolutions. The plaza was already full at 23:30. We were able to find space around the Sol metro exit, in front of La Mallorquina pastry shop. There were not only Spaniards but representatives of every imaginable nationality. We heard a few Spaniards here and there but they seemed to have come from other parts of Spain. The plaza is essentially surrounded by police and police barriers, too. They regulate the masses a little, also checking to be sure people aren’t carrying glass bottles which could cause problems. The police can only check so many, however, evidenced by the post-midnight piles of broken glass when they push out the party-goers and the cleaning crews come through. Many foreigners hear the word ‘Spain’ and they immediately imagine a warm climate all-year round. This couldn’t be further from the truth, in fact. On New Year’s Even in central Spain it can be downright bitterly cold. People in Sol must wear winter coats, hats, and maybe even gloves. We nearly froze! But when you’ve gulped down your last grape and you given kisses and hugs and happy-new-year wishes to every stranger around you, it’s time to go home as best you can. Usually, going home means going on-foot, no matter how far away you live.